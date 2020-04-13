After merely a couple of months of Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S20 series launch, there are already a few rumors hinting at the specifications of the company’s Galaxy S21 series. This time, it is regarding the presence of Optical Image Stabilization for the front camera.

According to the report, Samsung is currently testing two camera prototypes – one with a 1/2-inch sensor and the other with a 1/2.55-inch sensor with support for OIS. In comparison, the Galaxy S20 and S20+ come with a 1/3.2-inch 10MP selfie camera while the S20 Ultra packs a 1/2.65-inch 40MP sensor.

If this becomes a reality, the quality of videos from the selfie camera in terms of stability would be significantly improved and you could get smooth videos without any post-processing to adjust stabilization.

Even if Samsung manages to add OIS to selfie cameras, it would be significantly beneficial only if the feature supports stabilization in high-resolution video recording formats.

Another information about the Galaxy S21 is regarding the selfie camera again. Last week, noted tipster Ice Universe hinted that the Galaxy S21 could come with an in-display selfie camera, something Chinese brands like Oppo and Xiaomi are currently working on with successful prototypes.

Samsung is considering using the under-screen camera technology on the Galaxy S21 first, and is evaluating the feasibility of the technology. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 9, 2020

The main problem with in-display selfie cameras is regarding image quality. It will be interesting to see how the South Korean tech giant manages to tackle it next year. If these two features get incorporated in Galaxy S21 series, there is no doubt it would be a significant leap over the Galaxy S20 series.