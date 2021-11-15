Samsung Releases Android 12-Based One UI 4 Stable Update for Galaxy S21 Series

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 4 update for the Galaxy S21 series. That includes the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. One UI 4 is based on Android 12, and the stable rollout comes after the company’s One UI 4 beta rollout for Galaxy S21 series this September.

One UI 4 brings a plethora of new features including Material You-like wallpaper-based theming system and redesigned customizable widgets. You also get Android 12 privacy features like the new privacy dashboard and privacy indicators. While privacy dashboard keeps track of the apps that accessed your camera, location, and mic, privacy indicators on One UI 4 will alert you when an app accesses your camera or microphone.

For other One UI 4 features, check our linked roundup of the best One UI 4.0 features and the YouTube video below:

Samsung promises to bring One UI 4 to other Galaxy devices soon. Other than the Galaxy S21 series, Samsung has shared a list of devices that will get One UI 4 update later. Check out the entire list below:

Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE

Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G

Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold 2, Fold

Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip

Galaxy A82 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A42 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+

Alongside One UI 4 update, Samsung also announced a new software update that brings some Galaxy Watch 4 features to the older Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active 2, and Galaxy Watch 3. The features include fall detection, group challenge for working out with friends, and 10 additional watch faces launched with the Galaxy Watch 4.