As we march towards the end of 2020, the chatter for Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S21 lineup is getting louder. We have already heard rumors of an early January launch as opposed to the usual February release cycle this time around. Now, reputable tipster OnLeaks has not only corroborated and given weight to this rumor but also shared a first look at the two upcoming phones – Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Galaxy S21

First up, the next Samsung flagship lineup could either be the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30 series – depending on the Korean giant’s future plans, reveals OnLeaks. We are going to refer to it as the Galaxy S21 series for now.

The Galaxy S21, as you can see in the renders, does not seem much different than its predecessor. It includes a flat AMOLED display, roughly 6.2-inch in size, with a punch-hole cutout at the center. The biggest change here seems to be the rear camera setup. It looks the same but it now extends (or flows) from the metal frame of the device to the rear. The camera module includes a triple camera setup with the flash present to the right of the module.

OnLeaks further adds that the device will measure roughly 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9mm, with the thickness going up to 9mm if you take the camera system into account. The USB Type-C port is present next to the speaker grill at the bottom.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

OnLeaks did not share any deets about the Galaxy S21 Plus, which will most likely sit between the standard and Ultra variant. As for the highest-end Ultra variant though, you will most likely see a bigger camera module on the rear. It also flows in from the metal frame as the standard variant and houses a quad-camera setup. The LED flash will be baked into the module here.

The tipster is not aware of the exact camera specifications but the rumors suggest you will find a wide, an ultra-wide, and possibly, two telephoto sensors (one periscope for Space Zoom) on the rear.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to accommodate a bigger 6.7-inch – 6.8-inch display with a centered punch-hole cutout. This variant will measure 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm but when you take the camera bump into account, the thickness goes up to a whopping 10.8mm. Oh, it’s gonna rock on the table and that’s disappointing.

S-Pen Support?

Also, OnLeaks gives weight to yet another long-running rumor. The Galaxy S21 Ultra might be the first Galaxy S-series smartphone to have S-Pen support. Yeah, the device may not have a cavity to store the S-Pen but if you already own one, you will be able to use it with the S21 Ultra with ease.

What’s Under the Hood?

As for what we will find under the hood, the Galaxy S21 series will be powered by the 5nm-based Snapdragon 875 chipset globally. It launches in early December. But, we expect the rumored Exynos 2100, which is currently said to beat the Snapdragon 875, in benchmarks to power the device in India. And if the rumors are true and the Exynos chipset is finally ready to match its Snapdragon counterpart, then Indian users might be in for a treat as compared to disappointment in the past.