As we approach the end of the year, the anticipations for what we expect from the next flagship Snapdragon chipset are running high. Will it be based on a 5nm process? Will it be able to beat Apple’s new A14 Bionic chipset? Well, Qualcomm has decided to add fuel to the fire by confirming that the rumored Snapdragon 875 will be announced on December 1st.

Qualcomm has started sending out invites (via Android Authority) for a virtual event, as expected, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is sticking to its usual year-end schedule for the unveiling of its next-gen chipsets. Now, Qualcomm doesn’t name the Snapdragon 875 or the Snapdragon 765G successor, the rumored Snapdragon 775 (not sure of the branding), in its launch invite. It will be a two-day event, as you can see in the invite below.

Snapdragon 875 Rumored Specs

As per previous leaks, Snapdragon 875 will be based on a 5nm fabrication process and Samsung is said to have bagged the order for manufacturing the chipset. The company is said to have kicked off production back in June earlier this year.

As for the internals, Snapdragon 875 SoC will stick to the 1+3+4 core architecture like its predecessor. It will include new Kryo 685 cores built on ARM v8 Cortex technology but the prime core is said to be a custom and more powerful Cortex-X1 core instead of an overclocked Cortex-A78 core

Qualcomm will employ the Snapdragon X60 modem to handle 5G connectivity on this chipset. It is currently unknown whether the modem will be integrated or available as a separate module. You will also find the Adreno 660 GPU aboard this chipset, an upgrade over the Adreno 650 GPU aboard Snapdragon 865. The chipset will also pack the Spectra 580 ISP, Snapdragon Sensor Core, an upgraded Hexagon DSP, and more.

As for which phone maker will debut the first Snapdragon 875-powered smartphone, we usually see Samsung’s S-series take the lead in this department. However, Chinese phone makers, such as Realme and Xiaomi, have already teased that they are working on new 5nm chipset-powered flagship smartphones.