Samsung has taken the wraps off its flagship Galaxy S21 series earlier than usual. We usually see the Korean giant unveil its Galaxy S-series smartphones in February. The company has, however, launched the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra at its virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event today.
Now, there are three phones in the Galaxy S21 lineup and you must be wondering how they differ from each other. Which model has the biggest battery? Which model has the best cameras? And well, do all Galaxy S21 models support S Pen? These are exactly the questions we are here to answer today. So, without wasting more time, check out how the standard S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra compare to each other on paper:
Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra
I have decided to keep this specifications comparison simple and straightforward. No long paragraphs or lengthy explanations. If you want to learn how the standard Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra compare to each other, check out the in-depth specifications table that we have compiled right here:
|Galaxy S21
|Galaxy S21 Plus
|Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 71.2 x 8.9 mm
|161.4 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm
|165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|171 grams
|202 grams
|228 grams
|Back Panel
|Glastic
(Glass + Plastic)
|Glass
|Glass
|Display
|6.2-inch Full-HD+
AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
2400 x 1080-pixel
|6.7-inch Full-HD+
AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
2400 x 1080-pixel
|6.8-inch WQHD+
AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
3200 x 1440-pixel
|Processor
|Snapdragon 888, or
Exynos 2100
|Snapdragon 888, or
Exynos 2100
|Snapdragon 888, or
Exynos 2100
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|12GB
16GB
|Storage
|128GB
256GB
|128GB
256GB
|128GB
256GB
512GB
|Operating System
|Android 11-based OneUI 3.1
|Android 11-based OneUI 3.1
|Android 11-based OneUI 3.1
|Rear Cameras
|Triple Camera Setup
12MP (f/1.8) primary
12MP ultra-wide, 120-degree FOV
64MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom, OIS
|Triple Camera Setup
12MP (f/1.8) primary
12MP ultra-wide, 120-degree FOV
64MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom, OIS
|Quad Camera Setup
108MP primary
12MP ultra-wide, 120-degree FOV
10MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom
10MP periscope, 10x hybrid zoom
ToF camera, Laser AF
|Selfie Camera
|10MP (f/2.2)
|10MP (f/2.2)
|40MP (f/2.2)
|Video Capability
|up to 8K @ 30fps
720p @ 960fps
|up to 8K @ 30fps
720p @ 960fps
|up to 8K @ 30fps
720p @ 960fps
|IP Rating
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|Connectivity
|5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C
|5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, UWB tracking
|5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E, USB Type-C, UWB tracking
|S Pen Support
|No
|No
|Yes
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|4,800mAh
|5,000mAh
|Charging
|25W fast-charging
15W wireless charging
|25W fast-charging
15W wireless charging
|25W fast-charging
15W wireless charging
|Colors
|Phantom White
Phantom Pink
Phantom Grey
Phantom Violet
|Phantom Violet
Phantom Black
Phantom Silver
|Phantom Black
Phantom Silver
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series: Which Variant Will You Buy?
Samsung is the third Android phone maker to launch the Galaxy S21 devices, its new Snapdragon 888-powered flagship lineup, across the globe. Xiaomi and iQOO took the initial two spots in this race, with the former unveiling the Mi 11 earlier last year. Now, Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus are pretty similar in terms of design and specifications. It’s just that the latter has a bigger display and battery as compared to the former.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, is the most premium variant of the three. The device boasts an even larger display, a bigger battery, and a 108MP quad-camera setup as compared to its peers. Galaxy S21 Ultra is also the “first-ever S-series smartphone to support the S Pen”, which has been exclusive to the Note series to date. This means you can take notes and be more productive with this device.
Now, which Galaxy S21 variant will you pick if you are looking to switch to a Samsung flagship or upgrading from a previous-gen model? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.