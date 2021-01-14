Samsung has taken the wraps off its flagship Galaxy S21 series earlier than usual. We usually see the Korean giant unveil its Galaxy S-series smartphones in February. The company has, however, launched the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra at its virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event today.

Now, there are three phones in the Galaxy S21 lineup and you must be wondering how they differ from each other. Which model has the biggest battery? Which model has the best cameras? And well, do all Galaxy S21 models support S Pen? These are exactly the questions we are here to answer today. So, without wasting more time, check out how the standard S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra compare to each other on paper:

Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra

I have decided to keep this specifications comparison simple and straightforward. No long paragraphs or lengthy explanations. If you want to learn how the standard Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra compare to each other, check out the in-depth specifications table that we have compiled right here:

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21 Plus Galaxy S21 Ultra Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 8.9 mm 161.4 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm Weight 171 grams 202 grams 228 grams Back Panel Glastic

(Glass + Plastic) Glass Glass Display 6.2-inch Full-HD+

AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

2400 x 1080-pixel

6.7-inch Full-HD+

AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

2400 x 1080-pixel

6.8-inch WQHD+

AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

3200 x 1440-pixel Processor Snapdragon 888, or

Exynos 2100 Snapdragon 888, or

Exynos 2100 Snapdragon 888, or

Exynos 2100 RAM 8GB 8GB 12GB

16GB Storage 128GB

256GB 128GB

256GB 128GB

256GB

512GB Operating System Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 Rear Cameras Triple Camera Setup



12MP (f/1.8) primary

12MP ultra-wide, 120-degree FOV

64MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom, OIS Triple Camera Setup



12MP (f/1.8) primary

12MP ultra-wide, 120-degree FOV

64MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom, OIS Quad Camera Setup



108MP primary

12MP ultra-wide, 120-degree FOV

10MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom

10MP periscope, 10x hybrid zoom

ToF camera, Laser AF Selfie Camera 10MP (f/2.2) 10MP (f/2.2) 40MP (f/2.2) Video Capability up to 8K @ 30fps

720p @ 960fps up to 8K @ 30fps

720p @ 960fps up to 8K @ 30fps

720p @ 960fps IP Rating IP68 IP68 IP68 Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, UWB tracking 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E, USB Type-C, UWB tracking S Pen Support No No Yes Battery 4,000mAh

4,800mAh

5,000mAh

Charging 25W fast-charging

15W wireless charging 25W fast-charging

15W wireless charging 25W fast-charging

15W wireless charging Colors Phantom White

Phantom Pink

Phantom Grey

Phantom Violet Phantom Violet

Phantom Black

Phantom Silver Phantom Black

Phantom Silver

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series: Which Variant Will You Buy?

Samsung is the third Android phone maker to launch the Galaxy S21 devices, its new Snapdragon 888-powered flagship lineup, across the globe. Xiaomi and iQOO took the initial two spots in this race, with the former unveiling the Mi 11 earlier last year. Now, Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus are pretty similar in terms of design and specifications. It’s just that the latter has a bigger display and battery as compared to the former.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, is the most premium variant of the three. The device boasts an even larger display, a bigger battery, and a 108MP quad-camera setup as compared to its peers. Galaxy S21 Ultra is also the “first-ever S-series smartphone to support the S Pen”, which has been exclusive to the Note series to date. This means you can take notes and be more productive with this device.

Now, which Galaxy S21 variant will you pick if you are looking to switch to a Samsung flagship or upgrading from a previous-gen model? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.