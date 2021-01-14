Samsung has taken the wraps off its flagship Galaxy S21 series earlier than usual. We usually see the Korean giant unveil its Galaxy S-series smartphones in February. The company has, however, launched the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra at its virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event today.

Now, there are three phones in the Galaxy S21 lineup and you must be wondering how they differ from each other. Which model has the biggest battery? Which model has the best cameras? And well, do all Galaxy S21 models support S Pen? These are exactly the questions we are here to answer today. So, without wasting more time, check out how the standard S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra compare to each other on paper:

Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S21 Plus vs Galaxy S21 Ultra

I have decided to keep this specifications comparison simple and straightforward. No long paragraphs or lengthy explanations. If you want to learn how the standard Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra compare to each other, check out the in-depth specifications table that we have compiled right here:

 Galaxy S21Galaxy S21 PlusGalaxy S21 Ultra
Dimensions151.7 x 71.2 x 8.9 mm161.4 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm
Weight171 grams202 grams228 grams
Back PanelGlastic
(Glass + Plastic)		GlassGlass
Display6.2-inch Full-HD+
AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
2400 x 1080-pixel
6.7-inch Full-HD+
AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
2400 x 1080-pixel
6.8-inch WQHD+
AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
3200 x 1440-pixel
ProcessorSnapdragon 888, or
Exynos 2100		Snapdragon 888, or
Exynos 2100		Snapdragon 888, or
Exynos 2100
RAM8GB8GB12GB
16GB
Storage128GB
256GB		128GB
256GB		128GB
256GB
512GB
Operating SystemAndroid 11-based OneUI 3.1Android 11-based OneUI 3.1Android 11-based OneUI 3.1
Rear CamerasTriple Camera Setup

12MP (f/1.8) primary
12MP ultra-wide, 120-degree FOV
64MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom, OIS		Triple Camera Setup

12MP (f/1.8) primary
12MP ultra-wide, 120-degree FOV
64MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom, OIS		Quad Camera Setup

108MP primary
12MP ultra-wide, 120-degree FOV
10MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom
10MP periscope, 10x hybrid zoom
ToF camera, Laser AF
Selfie Camera10MP (f/2.2)10MP (f/2.2)40MP (f/2.2)
Video Capabilityup to 8K @ 30fps
720p @ 960fps		up to 8K @ 30fps
720p @ 960fps		up to 8K @ 30fps
720p @ 960fps
IP RatingIP68IP68IP68
Connectivity5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, UWB tracking5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6E, USB Type-C, UWB tracking
S Pen SupportNoNo Yes
Battery4,000mAh
4,800mAh
5,000mAh
Charging25W fast-charging
15W wireless charging		25W fast-charging
15W wireless charging		25W fast-charging
15W wireless charging
ColorsPhantom White
Phantom Pink
Phantom Grey
Phantom Violet		Phantom Violet
Phantom Black
Phantom Silver		Phantom Black
Phantom Silver

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series: Which Variant Will You Buy?

Samsung is the third Android phone maker to launch the Galaxy S21 devices, its new Snapdragon 888-powered flagship lineup, across the globe. Xiaomi and iQOO took the initial two spots in this race, with the former unveiling the Mi 11 earlier last year. Now, Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus are pretty similar in terms of design and specifications. It’s just that the latter has a bigger display and battery as compared to the former.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, is the most premium variant of the three. The device boasts an even larger display, a bigger battery, and a 108MP quad-camera setup as compared to its peers. Galaxy S21 Ultra is also the “first-ever S-series smartphone to support the S Pen”, which has been exclusive to the Note series to date. This means you can take notes and be more productive with this device.

Now, which Galaxy S21 variant will you pick if you are looking to switch to a Samsung flagship or upgrading from a previous-gen model? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

