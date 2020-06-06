Reliance Jio is reportedly offering free Amazon Prime subscriptions to people using its fiber services. According to Fonearena, the My Jio app is showing the offer to customers who are eligible for it.

Jio has not made any announcements about the offer, however, it seems to be showing up for people randomly. As reported by Fonearena, they got the offer on their quarterly silver plan. This could mean that the company is only offering the free subscription offer on select plans.

As you can see from the screenshots, Jio is giving this as a one-time offer on Prime subscriptions to its users. With the offer you will be able to avail 1 year of Amazon Prime for free. However, post that one year you will be charged at Rs. 999 per year (or the prevailing price at that time). Moreover, if you already have a Prime subscription, you will have to wait for it to end before using the offer. Alternatively, you can use the offer for a different Amazon account as well.

If Amazon Prime isn’t your cup of tea, or if you already have the subscription fret not. According to a banner spotted on the Jio Fiber website, the company will soon offer Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions as well. There is no word on when this particular offer will go live, but we will definitely update you when it happens so check back often.