Reliance Jio usually releases new plans to meet the needs of its customers, say the Work from home plan or Cricket plan, for instance. To help customers stay connected to the internet, the telecom giant has now introduced a new emergency data loan offer that you can claim when you don’t have enough data in your active plan. Here’s all you need to know about Jio’s new emergency loan offer.

Reliance Jio Emergency Data Loan Offer

With Jio emergency data loan offer, prepaid customers can recharge now and pay later. Each data loan pack costs Rs.11 and gives you 1GB of data. You can avail up to five data loan packs, which is effectively 5GB of data and costs Rs.55. The data you claim is linked to the validity of your primary plan. It’s worth mentioning that you can’t use this data loan if you don’t have an active plan.

How to Claim Jio Emergency Data Loan

Jio’s emergency data loan is available to claim in the MyJio app. If you don’t have the app already, you can download it from Play Store (download) or App Store (download). At this moment, this option is not available for JioPhone users.

1. Open MyJio app and tap on the hamburger (horizontal three dots) menu at the top left corner of the app and press ‘Emergency Data Loan’ from the list of options available in the sidebar.

2. When the emergency data loan page appears, press ‘Proceed’ and pick the Rs.11 plan. Tap on ‘Get emergency data’ and press ‘Activate now’ to claim the loan. You can’t claim the loan if you haven’t exhausted your daily quota, as you can see in the image below.

You can always come back to this page and claim additional loans if needed. After claiming five data loan vouchers, you’ll have to pay for the claimed loans using your favorite UPI app or your preferred payment method to avail new loans. If you’d like to recharge your Jio number instead, you can now do it within WhatsApp using JioCare WhatsApp chatbot.