Jio 5G Has a New Trick up Its Sleeve to Help Save Your Phone’s Battery Life

Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) just shared the Q2 financial Year 2025 earnings call report, and aside from all the financial jargon, it sheds light on some exciting news for Jio SIM holders. The company claims that its Jio 5G network will help save up to 40% battery life on smartphones.

It shows that the company will start using smart spectrum management, along with some other advanced technologies like Beam management, traffic steering, and AI/ML-based energy efficiency. All this will ultimately result in your phone’s modern drawing less power, as spectrum bandwidth will be assigned only when required. This will help save almost 20-40% of battery life, as claimed in the report itself.

Image Credit: Reliance Industries Limited

While we can’t be sure that it will result in such drastic results, it will help your phone consume less battery when using mobile data on Jio 5G. The above measures will also offer better data speeds, and less congestion so we get a more stable network which has been a cause for contention with the company’s 4G LTE network.

Besides this, the network will also let you order or activate new SIM cards from the comfort of your home. This will completely remove the need to visit a Jio center, which has been a hassle for me to do when my SIM card stopped working. This along other new changes in Jio True 5G like better positioning accuracy (up to 10 meters), and use of programmable networks will surely improve the experience of Jio subscribers.

We can expect these improvements to show up starting next year, but that is just speculation on our part. Let us know what do you think about this in the comments below.