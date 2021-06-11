Reliance Jio subscribers can now use the company’s chatbot to make online recharges using WhatsApp. The company announced the feature earlier this week via its official Twitter handle. Here’s how you can recharge your Jio number through WhatsApp.

Recharge Your Jio Number Using JioCare WhatsApp Chatbot

You can use the JioCare chatbot to get COVID vaccine info, Jio SIM recharge, mobile number portability, and support for Jio SIM, JioFiber, JioMart, as well as international roaming. To get started, all you have to do is send a message to the official JioCare WhatsApp chatbot.

1. The official WhatsApp number of the JioCare chatbot is +91 70007 70007. You can alternatively use this link to directly access the chatbot. Send a “Hi”, and it will send an automated reply back to you. Then, tap on “Main Menu” from the reply, choose “Jio SIM Recharge”, and press “Send”.

2. From the menu that appears, tap on “Jio Mobile Recharge” and wait for the next pop-up menu. When the pop-up shows up, select “View All Plans” and then hit “Send” if your WhatsApp number is a Jio number. If that’s not the case, choose “Recharge for Friend” and enter your Jio number in the next step.

3. JioCare chatbot will now send you popular plans along with their benefits. You can pick one of those plans or tap on “Explore plans” to see all available plans. Do note that tapping the “Explore plans” button will take you to Jio’s website, and you will complete the rest of the recharge process from there. If you prefer recharging one of the popular plans, send the corresponding number and tap on “Recharge now”.

5. The chatbot will now take you to Jio’s website for completing the payment. Tap on “Recharge now” once again and use your favorite UPI app or pay using your preferred payment method to complete the recharge.

Jio Freedom Recharge Plans

At this point, I would also like to inform you about the company’s latest Jio Freedom recharge plans. These are prepaid recharge plans that start as low as Rs 127 and offer unlimited voice calling, internet data without daily limit, and more.

While the new Rs. 127 recharge pack offers 12GB data and 15-day validity, the high-end Rs. 2,397 recharge pack offers 365GB data and 365-day validity. You can take a look at all of these new Jio Freedom recharge plans right here:

Try Jio WhatsApp ChatBot to Recharge Jio Number

Jio’s WhatsApp Chatbot is available in both English and Hindi languages. If Hindi is your preferred language, you can change the language in the very first step. If you often use chatbots, do not forget to check out WhatsApp’s IFCN Fact-Checking chatbot for fighting misinformation and the Indian Government’s WhatsApp chatbot for Coronavirus updates.