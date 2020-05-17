Ever since Xiaomi first launched its RedmiBook laptops in China, we have been hoping that the company brings its competitively priced, good looking laptops to India as well. Recently, those hopes were raised higher as reports came out that the company had trademarked the RedmiBook brand name in India, and Xiaomi’s India head, Manu Kumar Jain also said that the company might launch its laptops in the country soon.

Now, a new report claims that the company might have set a June launch window for the RedmiBook 14 in India. The report comes from Slashleaks, which claims that a person from inside the company confirmed the news.

It’s noteworthy that there were reports last month that Jain had told retailers in the country that the company will launch its laptops in the country soon. Both these reports together make it seem like this latest report might be accurate.

Xiaomi has already launched the RedmiBook 14 in China, which means we know the price point for the laptop, and its expected specifications in India as well. The laptop is priced at RMB 3,999 (~Rs. 42,695) for the base variant with an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The laptop should launch under Rs. 50,000 in India.

As always, since this report has not been independently verified by us, we would suggest you to take it with a pinch of salt. We have our ears to the ground for the RedmiBook 14’s India launch, so stay tuned for more updates when the come out.