Alongside the Redmi K30, the company also took the wraps off its sleek and lightweight RedmiBook 13 at the launch event in China. It’s a sibling to the 14-inch RedmiBook that launched earlier this year but includes a number of meaningful upgrades. You now get a larger screen in a slimmer body, improved thermals, and a lot more — that too at pretty affordable prices.

RedmiBook 13: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, RedmiBook 13 has a metal body but the smaller screen size has made it possible for the company to cut down the weight down to just 1.23 kgs. The company on stage touted that the size of RedmiBook 13 is the same as that of a sheet of A4 paper.

Redmi has managed to trim down the bezels, all thanks to the screen ribbon connector being bent by 180-degrees and placed behind the display. Thus, RedmiBook 13 comes equipped with a 13.3-inch Full-HD anti-glare display with an 89% screen-to-body ratio and 178-degree viewing angle.

Under the hood, RedmiBook 13 is powered by the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processor, coupled with up to 8GB of 2666MHz RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. There’s still 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics memory onboard to handle some light graphics-heavy tasks. It includes two USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It’s mandatory to have a USB Type-C port on board nowadays, Redmi! Take note!

Redmi further added that it has improved the thermals. It has baked a new “hurricane” cooling system, which features new custom fans with 74 blades. They are 80% thinner than traditional fans, said Redmi. There’s a dual heat pipe with a 6mm diameter in tow.

RedmiBook 13 supports a Harman speaker unit with DTS support. The battery onboard comes rated to deliver 11 hours of backup on a single charge, which is awesome, but it also offers fast-charging support. You can juice up 50 percent of the battery in just 35 minutes, says Redmi.

Price and Availability

The RedmiBook 13 has been priced starting at 4199 yuan (around Rs. 42,300) for the Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It goes up to 5199 yuan (around Rs. 52,300) for the Core i7 variant. You can check out the RedmiBook 13 on the company’s China website right here. It goes on sale from 12th December later this week and we still hope Xiaomi brings its laptop lineup to India sometime next year.