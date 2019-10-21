In line with its announcement last week, Xiaomi has today taken the wraps off its much-awaited RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition in China. It packs all the goodness of the original RedmiBook but with upgraded internals, now featuring AMD Ryzen CPUs and Vega GPU memory. And what’s even impressive are the price tags of the new variants, so let’s go ahead and check out its specs.

RedmiBook 14: Specs and Features

The new RedmiBook 14 boasts the same plastic construction, which is durable and will seem suitable for the price, as the original RedmiBook 14. Xiaomi has just updated the internals, now providing up to AMD Ryzen 7-3700U processors to make it slightly more affordable for the masses.

You can choose between the Ryzen 5-3500U and Ryzen 7-3700U processor, where the former features Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics while the latter has Vega 10 graphics that should be able to handle your graphics-intensive needs. This is paired with up to 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD storage, and the new file transfer protocol that works between Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Realme devices.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, some key specifications of RedmiBook 14 are pretty much the same. You are getting a 14-inch Full-HD display wth 250 nits of peak brightness, a 46W battery pack, 2 USB-A 3.0 ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price and Availability

This new RedmiBook 14 has been priced starting at 2,999 yuan (roughly Rs. 30,000) for Ryzen 5-3500U with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. You will, however, have to shell out 3,299 yuan (roughly Rs. 33,000) to get the 512GB SSD variant.

The highest-end variant with Ryzen 7-3700U processor starts at 3,799 yuan (roughly Rs. 38,000) for 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage variant. RedmiBook 14 Ryzen Edition goes on sale from November 1 in China on Xiaomi’s online store and partner e-tailer websites.

Note: All aforementioned price tags are discounted and can be availed on Tmall. You can find the original price tags right here.

I know, these are some really salivating prices for a well-built, feature-rich and powerful laptop and we all hope Xiaomi decides to bring them to India very soon. Just like the Mi TVs have disrupted the smart TV segment over the past year, RedmiBook 14 can surely become the first choice for many budget users.