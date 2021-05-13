Alongside the Redmi Note 10S, Xiaomi has today launched the brand new Redmi Watch in India as well. The smartwatch comes with a rectangular design, and actually manages to look pretty decent. We already knew that the Redmi Watch was coming out today alongside the Note 10S, but now that the launch has concluded, here’s everything you need to know about the Redmi Watch.

Redmi Watch Specs

The Redmi Watch comes with a rectangular design, as mentioned above. The smartwatch packs in a 1.4-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 320×320 pixels, and brightness of 350 nits.

The smartwatch also comes with a bunch of sensors for tracking workouts and for health tracking. There’s a PPG heart rate sensor here, along with a three-axis accelerometer sensor, geomagnetic sensor, barometer, gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor. The Redmi Watch also packs in Bluetooth 5.1, and supports GPS and GLONASS for location services.

The Redmi Watch also comes with a 230mAh battery inside, which Xiaomi claims is enough to last for 10 days on a charge. That’s not the best battery life we’ve seen in smartwatches, but it’s still fairly decent.

Redmi Watch Features

As is evident by the sensors the Redmi Watch packs, there are a bunch of fitness and health features in tow. Obviously, you get heart rate tracking here with time intervals of 1 minute, 5 minutes, or 30 minutes. There’s also sleep detection built-into the watch. However, the Redmi Watch doesn’t come with an SpO2 sensor, which means you can’t track your blood oxygen levels with it. That feels slightly weird, because the Mi Band 6 has the sensor, and it’s one of those things that feels exceedingly important to have during these times.

Other than that the watch comes with the usual fitness and activity features. There’s step tracking, and support for workouts like running, treadmill, cycling, etc.

Apart from all of that, the Redmi Watch also mirrors notifications from your smartphone. However, these are not actionable notifications. Incoming calls will also show up on your watch with the option to reject or mute the call. You can also use the watch to control music playing on your smartphone, if you want.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Watch has been launched at ₹3,999. You will be able to buy it from 25th May from mi.com and Mi Home stores, as well as Flipkart.