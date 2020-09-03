Xiaomi seems to be following a weekly launch schedule in India. It has already taken the wraps off the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9, and Redmi 9 Prime over the past month. And now, the Chinese giant is turning its attention to the wearables segment for the next launch.

Xiaomi today teased the arrival of the much-awaited Redmi Smart Band in India on September 8 — the same day as the entry-level Poco M2. It will be the first wearable under the Redmi brand to launch in the country. The Redmi Band was launched in China earlier this year, with a global launch under the “Mi Band 4C” moniker a few months later.

⛹️‍♀️🏀🏃‍♂️🏈🤾‍♀️🤼🤽🤽‍♂️🚣‍♀️🏌️🏋️‍♀️🏓🏑🏊🏏🎾🏄‍♂️⚽🏸🎮 Be a WINNER in everything you do! 🏆 👉 #RedmiSmartBand is launching on

8️⃣th September 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ 🥊 RT and gear up to know #WhatsYourScore! Get notified: https://t.co/bHABX9CwwA pic.twitter.com/fAynyQ9irP — Redmi India – #Redmi9A is here! (@RedmiIndia) September 3, 2020

Xiaomi has also set up a dedicated microsite for the Redmi Smart Band but it does not reveal anything concrete about the fitness tracker. It hints at the lightweight build and presence of a color display, long battery life, water-resistance, and heart rate sensor. It does not really matter though as we already know the Redmi Smart Band’s specs:

Redmi Smart Band: Specs & Features

Redmi Smart Band will most likely be a rebranded Redmi Band that was launched in China earlier this year. It includes a 1.08-inch color TFT touchscreen in comparison to the 1.1-inch AMOLED screen of the Mi Band 5. Redmi will offer over 70 watch faces to enable you to jazz up the look of your fitness tracker.

Redmi Smart Band will include a heart rate tracker to enable 24 x 7 continuous heart rate monitoring. It supports idle alerts, sleep tracking, and five sport modes – outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, and fast walking. You will be able to see your call and message notifications on the Redmi Smart Band – just like the Mi Band series. It includes music control and alarm functionality as well.

The Redmi Smart Band will come equipped with a 130mAh battery that offers a 14-day battery life. It can directly be plugged into a USB-A port for charging – the same as the Realme Band or Honor Band. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE and water resistance up to 5ATM/ 50 meters. This fitness tracker had received BIS Certification back in April, so its India launch was imminent.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Xiaomi prices the Redmi Smart Band in India. It has been priced at CNY 99.99 (around Rs. 1,075) in China, so Rs. 999 would be a killer price. It will compete against the Realme Band in the sub-Rs. 1,500 segment in India.