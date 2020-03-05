After talking up and teasing its fitness band for the past few months, Realme Band was officially unveiled today, alongside the Realme 6 series at an event in New Delhi. This is the company’s first attempt at a fitness tracker but I would like to see it as yet another assault on Xiaomi’s dominance in India.

For a first attempt, Realme Band has got a lot of sweet features, including a colored display, heart rate and sleep monitoring, 9 sport modes, notifications support, USB charging, and a lot more. Let’s quickly run through all of Realme Band’s features:

Realme Band: Specs and Features

Right off the bat, you will notice that the Realme Band looks a lot like the Honor Band 5i with its curved design that fits the wrist perfectly. The band weighs only 20 grams and it should feel quite comfortable and snugly, thanks to the soft TPU material of the straps.

Moving on to the most important thing – the display. Realme Band features a 0.96-inch TFT LCD display as compared to Mi Band 3’s 0.78-inch OLED display. And well, it’s not a touch display. Instead, you’ve got a touch capacitive button below the display to control the band. A single tap cycles through all pages while long-press lets you start exercises, hang up calls, and more.

There are five watch faces in tow right now and you can apply them from the Realme Link app, which also acts as your fitness tracking hub. Realme says that more watch faces will be added via OTA updates in the future. The band supports notifications, alarms, drinking and sedentary reminders, among other things.

You will find a heart rate sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope on board. The former will help monitor your heart rate in real-time (at 5-minute intervals) and track your sleep quality. The gyroscope, on the other hand, comes in handy for the “lift to wake screen” feature, which is also present on board. Realme Band also carries an IP68 rating, so you need not worry about taking the fitness band in the shower.

Now, as you may already know, Realme Band support nine sport modes, including the curious Cricket mode, yoga, running, walking, hiking, climbing, cycling, spinning, fitness (or gym). You can pin any three of your favorites on the Band and start any activity in a jiffy.

Realme Band’s similarity with the Honor Band 5i doesn’t end at the design. Both of these bands offer you the USB Direct Charge feature, wherein you can simply detach one of the straps and plug the band directly into a USB-A port on your computer or power bank.

You do not require an additional charging cable or cradle to charge the Realme Band and that’s great. You won’t lose your charger like I always do with my Mi Band. As for battery life, Realme Band has a 90mAh battery pack as compared to Mi Band’s 110mAh battery. It will last you up to 9 days on a single charge when you’re not using the real-time heart rate monitoring feature. But, it drops down to just 6 days on enabling the feature.

Price and Availability

Realme Band has been priced at Rs. 1,499 in India. It comes three attractive color strap options including black, yellow and green. We have been using the black variant, but the green one looks promising in the official renders. The fitness tracker will go on sale starting from 9th March next week, but the Hate-to-Wait sale is set for 2:00 PM today.

At this price point, Realme Band sits squarely between Xiaomi’s low-end Mi Band 3i and Mi Band 3. The colored display is a nice addition in this price bracket but we suggest you wait for our Realme Band review, which is coming tomorrow.