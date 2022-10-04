Redmi Pad with 2K Display and Helio G99 SoC Launched in India

Xiaomi has introduced the new Redmi Pad in India, after recently launching the Xiaomi Pad 5. This is the company’s second tablet and falls in the affordable price bracket. Specified for first-time tablet users, the device comes with a 2K display, the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, and loads more. Have a look at the details.

Redmi Pad: Specs and Features

The Redmi Pad has a slim and lightweight design with flat edges. You can choose from three color options, namely, Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green.

It has a 10.6-inch 2K LCD display with support for a 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, a first for the budget tablet segment. It has a 15:9 aspect ratio, 10-bit colors, 400 nits of brightness, and more. The screen also has Widevine L1 certification, TUV Rheinland certification, and in-built SGS eye protection.

Under the hood, there’s the latest MediaTek Helio G99, also seen powering the Poco M5, the Moto G72, and more. It comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a memory card by up to 1TB.

The tablet consists of an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter with a field of view of 105 degrees. There’s support for the FocusFrame technology to keep users in the focus during video calls. This is similar to Apple’s Center Stage and Realme’s Limelight feature.

It is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with a 22.5W charger in the box. The Redmi Pad runs MIUI 13 for Pad based on Android 12. Xiaomi has confirmed two major updates and three security updates for the tablet. Features like an inbuilt document scanner, a split-screen mode for shopping apps, Reading mode, Floating Windows, and more are included.

The tablet comes with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, facial recognition, two mics, a USB-C port, Dual-band Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth version 5.3. There’s an IP52 rating and support for Microsoft apps. Buyers can also get two months of free YouTube Premium if they are first-time users of the service. Plus, the Redmi Pad supports third-party capacitive styli.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Pad starts at Rs 14,999 and competes with the likes of the Realme Pad X, the Oppo Pad Air, the new Lenovo M10 Plus, and more. Here’s a look at all the prices.

3GB+64GB: Rs 14,999 (introductory price, Rs 12,999)

4GB+128GB: Rs 17,999 (introductory price, Rs 14,999)

6GB+128GB: Rs 19,999 (introductory price, Rs 16,999)

The Redmi Pad will go on sale, starting October 5 via Mi.com, Flipkart, and leading retail stores. The Mint Green 6GB+128GB option will be available at 10 am, while all options will be available at 12 pm. Customers can avail of an additional 10% discount on the use of Bank of Baroda cards, bringing the price to Rs 11,700 (3GB+32GB), Rs 13,500 (4GB+128GB), and Rs 15,300 (6GB+128GB).