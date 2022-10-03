Moto G72 with MediaTek Helio G99 Launched in India

Motorola has launched the new Moto G72 as part of its G series in India. The phone comes with the Helio G99 SoC, 108MP cameras, a 120Hz display, and more for under Rs 20,000. Have a look at the details.

Moto G72: Specs and Features

The Moto G72, unlike the existing Moto G phones, sports a differently-arranged rear camera setup, which looks similar to the Redmi Note 11 series. It has a sleek design and a premium acrylic glass (PMMA) finish at the back. There are two colors to choose from, Meteorite Grey and Polar Blue.

The phone has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 576Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and 10-bit billion colors. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor onboard too. As mentioned earlier, the device is powered by an Helio G99 chipset similar to the Poco M5. This is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded via a memory card.

There are three rear cameras, including a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide/depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. A 16MP selfie shooter is also there. The camera features like Dual Capture, Portrait mode, Night Vision, slow-motion video, and more are included.

The Moto G72 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 33W charger in the box. The phone runs near-stock Android 12 and will receive one major update (Android 13) and three security updates.

One thing to note is that it doesn’t come with 5G. Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Face Unlock, and IP52 water resistance. There are connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.1, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM, and more.

Price and Availability

The Moto G72 comes with a price tag of Rs 18,999 but can be bought at Rs 14,99 for a limited period. Interested buyers can get Rs 3,000 off on exchange and Rs 1,000 instant cashback on select banks. Plus, they can get Rs 5,059 worth of benefits as part of the Reliance Jio offer.

The phone will be available, starting October 12 via Flipkart.