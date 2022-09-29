Home News Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Tablet with 2K Display Launched in India
Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Tablet with 2K Display Launched in India

Lenovo has introduced the new M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet to rival the ever-so-competitive affordable Android tablet market in India. The new Lenovo M10 Plus comes with a 2K display, Dolby Atmos, and more to compete with the Realme Pad X, the Oppo Pad Air, and even the upcoming Redmi Pad. Here are the details.

Lenovo M10 Plus 3rd Gen: Specs and Features

The 3rd Gen Lenovo M10 Plus comes with a dual-tone design and boasts flat edges. It weighs 465 grams, making it a lightweight option. There’s a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 15:9 and 400 nits of brightness. The screen also has a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s support for a storage expansion via a memory card by up to 1TB.

There’s an 8MP rear and an 8MP selfie shooter. The M10 Plus 3rd Gen is backed by a 7,500mAh battery, which is claimed to provide an online video playback time of up to 12 hours. It runs Android 12. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.1, a USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

There are quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. Lenovo M10 Plus has a Reading mode, Google Kids Space, and more. It also comes with an optional Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and a folio case.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo M10 Plus 3rd Gen retails at Rs 19,999 (Wi-Fi-only variant) and Rs 21,999 (LTE variant) and is now up for grabs via Lenovo.com and Amazon India.

It comes in Storm Grey and Frost Blue colors.

