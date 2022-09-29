Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Tablet with 2K Display Launched in India

Lenovo has introduced the new M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet to rival the ever-so-competitive affordable Android tablet market in India. The new Lenovo M10 Plus comes with a 2K display, Dolby Atmos, and more to compete with the Realme Pad X, the Oppo Pad Air, and even the upcoming Redmi Pad. Here are the details.

Lenovo M10 Plus 3rd Gen: Specs and Features

The 3rd Gen Lenovo M10 Plus comes with a dual-tone design and boasts flat edges. It weighs 465 grams, making it a lightweight option. There’s a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 15:9 and 400 nits of brightness. The screen also has a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU. It comes equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s support for a storage expansion via a memory card by up to 1TB.

There’s an 8MP rear and an 8MP selfie shooter. The M10 Plus 3rd Gen is backed by a 7,500mAh battery, which is claimed to provide an online video playback time of up to 12 hours. It runs Android 12. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.1, a USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack.

There are quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. Lenovo M10 Plus has a Reading mode, Google Kids Space, and more. It also comes with an optional Lenovo Precision Pen 2 and a folio case.

Price and Availability

The Lenovo M10 Plus 3rd Gen retails at Rs 19,999 (Wi-Fi-only variant) and Rs 21,999 (LTE variant) and is now up for grabs via Lenovo.com and Amazon India.

It comes in Storm Grey and Frost Blue colors.