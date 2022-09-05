Poco M5 with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India

As expected, Poco has launched a new budget phone under its M series both globally and in India. The Poco M5 is here with the latest MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a 90Hz display, and more. Check out its price, features, and more details.

Poco M5: Specs and Features

The Poco M5 follows the design concept of the previous Poco M phones and comes with funky looks. There are two cameras placed on a massive black slab at the leather-finished back and a waterdrop notched display.

The 6.58-inch DynamicSwitch Full HD+ display supports a 90Hz refresh rate, which can go from 30Hz to 90Hz automatically based on the content being viewed. The screen also gets a 240Hz touch sampling rate, Widevine L1, and supports a Reading mode.

The phone is powered by the latest 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC with the new Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, much like the recent Infinix Note 12 Pro. It comes equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The camera department includes a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. There’s an 8MP selfie shooter too. You can try features like the bokeh mode, night mode, HDR, and more.

It gets its juice from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, much like the Poco M4 5G. This, however, appears disappointing as Poco hasn’t really upgraded its charging speeds in a while and a change on this front would be nice.

Additionally, the Poco M5 comes with Game Turbo 5.0 mode for better gaming performance by freeing up the storage, clearing the RAM, and switching to the performance mode. It comes with an IR Blaster, Bluetooth version 5.3, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. It runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.

Price and Availability

The Poco M5 is priced at Rs 12,499 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 14,499 (6GB+128GB). Both options will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale on the use of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards. Additional offers include a year’s free Disney+ Hotstar subscription (for the first 10K customers) and free screen protection for 6 months.

The phone will be available, starting September 13 via Flipkart. It comes in the proprietary Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Icy Blue color options.