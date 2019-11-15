Redmi Note 8 Pro was one of the most anticipated phones to launch in India this year. It swaps out the tried-and-test Snapdragon chipsets for the gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. And though we have found the MediaTek chipset to be quite powerful, the Chinese giant might have a surprise up its sleeves.

As you would’ve already guessed from the title, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is rumored to launch a new variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro really soon. And no, it is not going to be a new color variant. Instead, the company could be looking to swap out the MediaTek chip with a Snapdragon 730G chipset. It’s also a gaming-centric chipset and makes things go full-circle.

Popular Xiaomi-focused tipster Xiaomishka took to Twitter on Thursday to publish some new unannounced developments. They have come across 2 new Redmi model numbers, M1912G7BE and M1912G7BC on the China Communications Commission (3C) database.

#Xiaomi

Ok, guys I see new model numbers: M1912G7BE M1912G7BC, that appeared at 3C database, and what can I say.

New #Redmi phone is coming! It's #RedmiNote8Pro upgrade version with SD730G. P.S. #RedmiK30 (M1911U2E) #5G #MTK

The launch should take place in December. 😎 — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) November 14, 2019

The tipster suggests that one of these two phones could be a new variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro with the Snapdragon 730G chipset. It could be launched as soon as the end of November to take on the Realme X2 (coming to India as Realme XT Snapdragon 730G variant) in China. The other model was previously rumored to be the Poco F2, but there’s been no update on this front.

When Redmi first revealed it will utilize the MediaTek Helio G90T in an upcoming phone, everyone believed it would launch a new gaming-centric lineup. The company, however, decided to bring the MediaTek Helio G90T to the masses with a successor to its popular Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone.

While some are happy with the MediaTek chipset, many others have rallied against the company’s decision due to heating issues, lack of great Google camera support, and a myriad of other complaints. Redmi seems to be paying heed to your demands and well, Redmi Note 8 Pro with Snapdragon 730G could be a dream come true for users. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments below.