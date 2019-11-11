Many were apprehensive about Redmi Note 8 Pro’s GCam support as this time Xiaomi went with a Mediatek processor. However, all doubts have been laid to rest as a developer named wyroczen has modded a fully stable GCam for Redmi Note 8 Pro. It works absolutely great and without any crash or buffer issues. So, in this article, we bring you the stable Google Camera APK for Redmi Note 8 Pro along with a step-by-step installation guide. So without further ado, let’s get started.

Install GCam on Redmi Note 8 Pro

1. Thanks to wyroczen’s effort, now we can use Google Camera on Redmi Note 8 Pro without a hitch. To download the GCam APK, click on this link. Also, download the XML config file from here. We will need both these files.

2. Now, go ahead and install the APK. In case Android blocks the installation, tap on “Settings” and enable the toggle for unknown sources.

3. After the installation, open the file manager and locate the XML file. Now, move the XML file and paste it into the gcam -> configs folder on your internal storage.

Note: If you are unable to find the gcam folder, create one and rename it as “gcam” and then create a configs folder inside.

4. Now, open Google Camera and double-tap anywhere on the black bar around the shutter button. A dialog box will appear. Here, select the XML config file that you just moved into the internal storage from the drop-down menu. It should read “wyroczen_rn8pro_3.xml”. Finally, tap on the “Restore” button.

5. Now, you can use Google Camera on Redmi Note 8 Pro flawlessly. You don’t need to mess with the settings further as HDR+ is already in the enhanced mode. The best part is that all three cameras work absolutely great including Wide and Macro lenses. Here are a few photos taken with Redmi Note 8 Pro using GCam.

1 of 4

Enjoy GCam Niceties on Mediatek-powered Redmi Note 8 Pro

So that is how you can effortlessly install and use Google Camera on Redmi Note 8 Pro. Currently, the Google Camera Mod is based on version 6.1, but soon we might get a stable 7.2 build. So stay tuned with us and we will always be the first one to provide you the most stable GCam for your device. Anyway, that is all from us. If the GCam APK worked on your Redmi Note 8 Pro without a hitch, do comment down below and let us know your experience.