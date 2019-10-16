While Realme might have been the first to launch a 64MP camera phone – Realme XT in India (no biggie), its arch-nemesis has today arrived in the country as well. Yeah, we are talking about the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which also boasts a 64MP quad-camera setup on the rear.

Redmi Note 8 Pro was first unveiled in China a couple of months ago and well, Xiaomi is today perking up the competition with its launch in India. It’s a successor to the popular Redmi Note 7 Pro (launched only 6 months ago) and brings along the powerful gaming-centric MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, quad cameras, and stunning glass design in tow.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the specs, price and availability details for the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India:

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specs and Features

Starting off with the design, Redmi has carried forward the all-glass construction from Redmi Note 7 Pro over to its successor. You have a 3D curved glass on the back, which feels pretty comfortable in the hand in my brief use of the device. The company is still utilizing its Aura design philosophy and provides Gorilla Glass 5 protection, both on the front and back.

You also find a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor on the back panel, sitting in a considerable bump. It’s comparable to the OnePlus 7T bump and makes the Redmi Note 8 Pro rock on the table like crazy.

Turning our attention to the front, Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LTPS LCD display with a 2340×1080 pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. It offers you a waterdrop notch design with a 20MP selfie sensor housed in the same, which is great.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first Note smartphone with HDR support, which will allow you to stream Netflix and play PUBG at the highest graphics settings.

Under the hood, Redmi has now swapped out the Snapdragon chipset in favor of a new gaming-centric MediaTek chipset. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, which goes head-to-head with the Snapdragon 730G, but at a really affordable price. This is coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable via dedicated microSD card slot – limited to Indian variant).

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes outfitted with liquid cooling technology to dissipate heat while your intense gaming sessions – backed by amazing software features such as Xiaomi’s Game Turbo 2.0 and MediaTek HyperEngine. This device might be launching in October, however, it runs Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first phone in India to debut with Amazon Alexa integration and you can use it to control your smart home including Mi TVs.

In the camera department, Redmi Note 8 Pro comes outfitted a quad-camera module on the rear. This includes the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that Xiaomi first talked about at its camera event in China a couple months ago. It’s the same 64MP sensor packed into Realme XT.

The 64MP camera sensor is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view, a 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro sensor sitting under the flash. This camera system supports 960fps super slo-mo video recording as well.

Finally, Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes equipped with a bigger 4,500mAh battery as compared to the 4,000mAh battery pack inside its predecessor. It has Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0+ fast-charging support out-of-the-box, but that’s not all. The device will be offering you a 3.5mm headphone jack, Smart PA-backed speaker module, IP52 rating, coupled with a variety of connectivity features.

Price and Availability

Redmi Note 8 Pro has been priced starting at Rs. 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. You will have to shell out Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant whereas the 8GB+128GB variant will retail at Rs. 17,999 in India.

Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available in 2 vibrant colors namely Gamma Green, Halo White, and Shadow Black. It will go on sale starting from October 21, just in time for the festival season on Amazon India and Xiaomi’s official online store.

It will be interesting to see the reception towards Redmi Note 8 Pro since it’s after a very long time that the Redmi Note series is adopting a MediaTek chipset. Will this finally be a comeback MediaTek has been hoping for? Will we see other popular phone makers in the country embrace MediaTek chipsets in one of their best-selling budget or flagship phone?

Well, only time will tell so until then, let us know your thoughts on the Redmi Note 8 Pro down in the comments section.