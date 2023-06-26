Qualcomm Introduces Budget Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G Chipset

Qualcomm has introduced the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile platform for budget phones. This one succeeds last year’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset and brings ahead improved CPU performance and more upgrades. Check out the details below.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Details

The new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC is based on the 4nm process technology instead of its predecessor’s 6nm process tech. This brings forward up to 10% better CPU performance and an overall improved efficiency.

The 64-bit architecture includes 2 performance cores clocked at up to 2.2GHz and 6 efficiency cores with clock speeds of up to 2.0GHz. On the camera front, there’s support for Qualcomm Spectra ISP to enable support for up to 108MP cameras, up to 16MP + 16MP dual cameras, HEIC photo capture, and slow-motion videos (720fps), among other things. It also comes with inbuilt Multi-Camera Temporal Filtering (MCTF) for high-quality videos. AI camera features also lend some help for high-quality images, especially in low light.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC has the Snapdragon X61 5G Modem-RF System for sub-6GHz 5G bands and other connectivity options like Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, NavIC, QZSS, and more.

Additionally, with the new chipset, smartphones can support up to a 120Hz display (in Full HD+ resolution), Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology, LP-DDR5x RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. It also comes with support for Qualcomm aptX audio and Aqstic audio codec.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 will reach smartphones by Q3, 2023 with brands like Realme and Vivo adopting the chipset first. There’s no word on which phones will get it but we should get more information on this soon.