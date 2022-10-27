Redmi Note 12 Series with up to 210W Fast Charging Launched in China

After numerous leaks, Xiaomi has finally made the Redmi Nore 12 series official in China. The budget-to-mid-range series succeeds the Redmi Note 11 lineup and consists of the standard Redmi Note 12, the Redmi 12 Pro, and the Redmi 12 Discovery Edition. Read on to know more about the features, specs, and price.

Redmi Note 12 Exploration Edition: Specs and Features

The Redmi Note 12 Exploration Edition has a slim, flat-edge design, which resembles the iQOO Z6 phones. The back panel has an AG Glass coating and a rectangular camera hump with big camera housings. It’s the star of the show for it comes with 200MP cameras and support for 210W fast charging.

It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, which succeeds the Dimensity 920 SoC seen on the Redmi Note 11 Pro.

As mentioned earlier, the 200MP main camera is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. Features like a film camera mode, night mode, OIS, Tilt Shift Effect, and more are available. There’s a 16MP selfie shooter too. The phone also includes a 5,000mAh battery with 210W fast charging, which can fully charge the phone in 9 minutes. It runs MIUI 13 based on Android 13.

There’s support for 5G, dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth version 5.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, NFC, and more.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Specs and Features

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ also comes with a flat-edge design and an AG Glass back panel. There’s a 6.67-inch punch-hole screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The main highlight is the presence of a 200MP primary camera with support for OIS. An 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera tag along. The front camera is rated at 16MP. The phone supports camera features like film camera mode, night mode, and more.

It sources its juice from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ runs Android 13-based MIUI 13, and supports NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.

Redmi Note 12 Pro: Specs and Features

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Pro looks similar to the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ and the Redmi Note 12 Exploration Edition. It comes in Time Blue, Mirror Porcelain White, Midnight Black, and a Winter Special Light Pink color.

It has the same display and chipset. The difference is that you will get a 50MP main snapper with OIS and a Sony IMX766 sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The camera features are more or less akin to the ones found on the Pro+ model.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 67W fast charging tech. The Redmi Note 12 Pro runs MIUI 13 based on Android 13. Additionally, it comes with NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack, among other things.

Additionally, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 5G with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, 48MP cameras, 33W fast charging, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and more. It is priced at CNY 1,199 (~ Rs 13,600). There’s a Redmi Note 12 Trend Edition too, which is priced at CNY 2,599 (~ Rs 29,600) and sports a motorcycle track texture and holographic suspension technology.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 12 series starts at CNY and is available in multiple RAM+Storage configurations. Check out all the prices.

Redmi Note 12 Exploration Edition

8GB+256GB: CNY 2,399 (~ Rs 27,300)

Redmi Note 12 Pro+

8GB+256GB: CNY 2,099 (~ Rs 23,900)

12GB+256GB: CNY 2,299 (~ Rs 26,200)

Redmi Note 12 Pro

6GB+128GB: CNY 1,699 (~ Rs 19,300)

8GB+128GB: CNY 1,799 (~ Rs 20, 500)

8GB+256GB: CNY 1,999 (~ Rs 22,800)

12GB+256GB: CNY 2,199 (~ Rs 25,100)

The new Redmi Note 12 phones will be available, starting October 31. The pre-booking is now live.