MIUI 11 was first introduced in China earlier last month with a new minimalist UI, dark mode, and other nifty work-life related features. Xiaomi has today revealed the MIUI 11 update roadmap for India, which includes a total of 28 devices in its expansive portfolio.

Xiaomi is updating everything from the newly launched Redmi Note 8 series, the oh-so-popular Poco F1, Redmi K20 Pro flagship to the budget smartphones launched over the previous two years. The rollout has already kicked off on October 22 with a handful of phones that launched earlier this year and will continue up to December 26, which is when even the Redmi Note 8 Pro would have bagged the update.

MIUI Update Rollout Roadmap

Phase 1 (Oct 22 to Oct 31)

Poco F1

Redmi K20

Redmi Y3

Redmi 7

Redmi Note 7/ Note 7S

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Phase 2 (Nov 4 to Nov 12)

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi 6/ 6 Pro

Redmi 6A

Redmi Note 5/ Note 5 Pro

Redmi 5

Redmi 5A

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Y1/ Y1 Lite

Redmi Y2

Redmi 4

Mi Mix 2

Mi Max 2

Phase 3 (Nov 13 to Nov 29)

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi 7A

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi Note 8

Phase 4 (Dec 18 to Dec 26)

And well, in time for Christmas, the newly released Redmi Note 8 Pro will receive the MIUI 11 update, hopefully, based on Android 10. This means Xiaomi plans to roll out its latest software experiences to some of its best-selling devices (especially the entry-level and budget ones) before the end of 2019.

If you haven’t been keeping up, here’s a quick refresher for what MIUI 11 brings to the table. It looks pretty identical to the previous software update but the native apps and iconography have been revamped to give it a more modern, minimalist look and feel. I mean, you won’t notice the differences right away but they are present. Xiaomi is now offering you a highly customizable always-on display, new font, dark theme, updates to native apps like Mi Calculator, Mi Calendar and others for a fulfilling experience.