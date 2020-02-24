Realme is all set to launch its Realme X50 Pro 5G flagship smartphone later today here in New Delhi. We already know all of the key specifications of the handset, thanks to a ton of official teasers over the past couple of weeks. Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth has now posted a teaser video on Twitter with some exciting information regarding what to expect from the event.

The teaser video not only includes the Realme X50 Pro 5G but gives us a close look at the company’s plan for its much-talked-about AIoT ecosystem. So, here’s a quick sneak peek at everything Realme is expected to announce at today’s event:

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro 5G will come with a 90Hz Super AMOLED display with dual-camera punch-hole design, Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support, LPDDR5 RAM, quad rear-cameras, and 65W SuperDart charging capable of charging the phone in just 35 minutes.

Realme TV

Realme will most likely take the wraps off the much-anticipated Realme TV today. From the teaser video, it is evident that the smart TV will come with the Realme TV Assistant. One confirmed feature of the Assistant is Auto Movie Mode that dims the smart lights and closes the smart windows when activated. The smart TV is expected to go on sale in the second quarter of 2020.

Realme Buds Air Neo

After being spotted in RealmeUI’s introduction video and Taiwan National Communication Commission(NCC), the Realme Buds Air Neo will probably be launched at today’s event alongside the Realme X50 Pro 5G. Rumors suggest that these earbuds will come with a traditional micro-USB port for charging and be a cheaper variant of Realme Buds Air we saw land in India last year.

Realme Smartwatch

Realme’s smartwatch was first spotted at the Indian BIS certification website last month. The teaser video shows off the Realme smartwatch in all its glory. From the looks of it, the design of the Realme smartwatch resembles a traditional watch with its round dial and the straps. There are two buttons on the right side of the watch. We could expect heart rate detection, weather forecast, and activity tracking on the smartwatch among other things.

Realme Smart Speaker

In terms of design, the Realme Smart Speaker resembles the Google Home Mini. We see the Realme branding front and center, an LED light indicator, and 3 control touch buttons on the top. In the video, the speaker is being used to switch on the Realme TV.

Realme Smart Display

Realme could also launch a smart display alongside all these smart products. The display appears to have time and weather indicators along with calendar alerts, alarms, and the ability to trigger a smart coffee machine to prepare coffee.

Realme Fitness Band

The Realme fitness band will come with a heart rate monitor and an OLED screen. There will be 2 color variants for the band including Yellow and Black. Madhav Sheth had earlier hinted that the Realme band will be the first fitness band in its price range to offer you a heart rate sensor.

Realme Car Charger

Realme is expected to launch a car charger for a seamless charging experience. The noteworthy part is that it showed Dart charging support was seen in the video when the device was plugged in. In other words, the Realme car charger might support 65W Dart Charging.

Other Tech-LifeStyle Products

The video also includes a Realme branded bag, a weighing scale, and what looks to be a smart mirror. We will be covering all the details regarding these products when they get unveiled later today, so stay tuned and don’t forget to return back at 2:30 PM for our live coverage.