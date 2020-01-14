Chinese smartphone brand Realme recently launched the Realme Buds Air truly wireless earbuds in India for a price of ₹3,999. The AirPods look-alike earbuds were a big hit in the country thanks to their incredible pricing, and all the features Realme had baked into them, including support for wireless charging.

Personally, I have long maintained that Realme will launch another, higher priced, more feature rich pair of truly wireless earbuds, possibly even copying the design aesthetics of the AirPods Pro this time around, and now, it looks like Realme has teased a new pair of Bluetooth earphones.

The company recently unveiled a video showcasing the new features it will be bringing with Realme UI, and one of the features mentioned in the video was the new dual earphone mode, where in the video shared by the company shows a smartphone with its Bluetooth screen open, and there, hiding in plain sight is the name “Realme Buds Air Neo”.

The skeptic inside me is wondering whether this is just something Realme did to gain more publicity, while the hopeful inside me is hoping this is Realme’s way of teasing an upcoming product. If it’s the latter, I’m hoping they don’t name it the Realme Buds Air Neo, but go all in on the rip-off and call it the Realme Buds Air Pro, complete with Active Noise Cancellation.

Anyway, we don’t know anything more about this possible follow-up to the Realme Buds Air, but I sure am excited to see if Realme brings another pair of truly wireless earbuds to the Indian market. If it does, I’m hoping they’ll come with ANC and still be priced extremely well.