Realme GT 6 Launched in India at Flagship Killer Pricing

Last month, the Realme GT 6T (review) landed as the brand’s latest mid-ranger with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. Now, its elder sibling, the Realme GT 6, has gone official in India with the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. So, let’s check out the specifications and price details for the Realme GT 6 in India.

Realme GT 6 Specifications

Starting with the display, it features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 1.5K (2780 x 1264 pixels) 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel. In addition, the display offers a staggering peak brightness of 6,000 nits and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. The 10-bit panel supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision. There’s also Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on top.

Under the hood, the Realme GT 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It joins other recently launched 8s Gen 3 phones like the POCO F6, Xiaomi 14 Civi, and Moto Edge 50 Ultra. This processor is paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone also sports a 10,014mm square dual VC cooling system for thermal management.

In terms of optics, the handset features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with OIS. The primary sensor is coupled with a secondary 50MP Samsung JN5 sensor and a third Sony IMX355 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

At the front, you get to see a 32MP sensor for selfies. As for videos, the device can shoot at up to 4K 60FPS and also has support for 4K 30FPS Dolby Vision and AI Night Vision videos.

On the software front, the Realme GT 6 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 right out of the box. The phone is also backed by up to 4 years of major OS updates and 5 years of security patches. You also get AI features on it like AI Smart Loop and AI Smart Removal.

The phone also packs a whopping 5,500mAh battery unit, which is paired with 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, it comes with 13 5G bands, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and IR blaster as well.

Realme GT 6 Price and Availability

Finally, talking about the price, the Realme GT 6 starts at Rs 40,999 for the base 8GB and 256GB storage variant. The higher-end 12GB+256GB and 16GB+512GB variants are priced at Rs 42,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.

As for the availability of the device, it’s a Flipkart exclusive and will also be available for purchase via the Realme India website. There are bank offers that bring the price of the base variant down to Rs 35,999.

So, what do you think of Realme’s latest flagship GT 6? Let us know in the comments down below.