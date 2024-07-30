Realme 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Launched

The Realme 12 Pro series struck a perfect balance between great cameras & display, and its successor follows in the footsteps. Realme has now launched the Realme 13 Pro and Pro+ smartphones in India aimed at the upper mid-range segment, and here’s everything you need to know about their specifications and pricing.

Starting with the display, both the Realme 13 Pro and Pro+ feature the same 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits of peak brightness.

The frame of both devices is made from aluminum and the material on the back is made of glass. Realme says the glass holds a special design with lots of shimmering particles, which sets it apart from its competitors.

Coming to the performance, both devices feature Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, which needs no introduction. It’s an octa-core SoC with 4x Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.4 GHz and 4x Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.95 GHz. It’s manufactured on TSMC’s 4nm process and is known to strike a perfect balance between performance and efficiency.

The cameras are the first major point of difference between both devices. The Realme 13 Pro features a dual camera setup with a 50 MP wide primary Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS and an 8 MP ultrawide camera. The rear cameras are accompanied by a 32 MP front camera.

The Realme 13 Pro+, on the other hand, gets an extra 50 MP secondary Sony LYT-701 while the primary LYT-600 acts as a periscope lens. Both the cameras have OIS, the ultrawide camera is also present, and the same goes for the front 32 MP selfie camera.

The battery on both the 13 Pro and Pro+ is a 5200 mAh cell, but the difference is in their charging speeds. The standard 13 Pro charges at 45W while the Pro+ charges at 80W.

Both phones are IP65 water-resistant and come with Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 out of the box. Realme has also marketed a lot of AI features that come with the device. One of the major cons is that both miss out on NFC.

As for the storage variants, both devices come with 8GB of base LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The higher variants boast up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Realme 13 Pro and 13 Pro+: Pricing and Availability

The Realme 13 Pro comes in three colors — Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green. The base 8 GB + 256 GB variant starts at Rs 26,999. The 12 GB + 256GB and 12 GB + 512 GB versions cost Rs 28,999 and Rs 31,999 respectively.

The Pro+ comes in two colorways — Monet Gold and Emerald Green the base variant with 12 GB + 256 GB costs Rs 34,999. The 12 GB + 512 GB model costs Rs 36,999.

Both the phones and all variants will go on sale on Realme and Flipkart on August 6 at 12 PM. Buyers can avail bank discount of Rs 3,000 and a year of extended warranty.

What are your thoughts on the Realme 13 Pro series? Let us know in the comments below.