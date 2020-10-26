While we expected the Realme Watch S to be announced alongside the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K, ANC earphones, and a lot more at the company’s IoT event in India, the smartwatch was missing in action. Now, the Chinese giant has confirmed that it will first unveil the Realme Watch S in Pakistan next week.

Realme Watch S Launch Date

In an official tweet shared by Realme Pakistan on the weekend, the company not only confirmed that the Realme Watch S launches on 2nd November. It also revealed the complete design and some of the key specs of the smartwatch in the same tweet.

Realme Watch S will be the second smartwatch in the company’s portfolio. The teaser reveals that it has a circular dial, with minimal bezels, a metallic frame, two buttons on the right edge, and colorful strap options.

Your world now on your wrist with #realmeWatchS. Get Fit with 16 Sports mode, 1.3" auto-brightness adjustment display and multiple health monitors. #LeaptoNextGen on 2nd November by watching the Live event on FB and YT. #realme #DareToLeap pic.twitter.com/Ij6vCatDhU — realme Pakistan (@pakistan_realme) October 23, 2020

Realme Watch S Specifications

This is not the first time we are hearing about the Realme Watch S. The Pro variant of this smartwatch (or probably, a rebrand) was first shown off at IFA 2020. It was then photographed at FCC earlier last month. It revealed a lot about the design and specs of the smartwatch. But, we have an official confirmation of some of the specs and we have listed them below.

The teaser confirms that the Realme Watch S will include a 1.3-inch touch screen. We are currently unsure whether it is an LCD or AMOLED display. The company also boasts about the auto-brightness adjustment feature, which should improve visibility in harsh or low-light conditions.

The smartwatch will include 16 sport modes, which is two more than the original one. You will also find real-time heart rate tracking and blood oxygen monitoring features on board as well. Finally, the teaser talks about the 15-day battery life of the Watch S, which is pretty decent.

The Realme Watch S seems to be a more premium and feature-rich offering than the first-gen square Realme Watch. It will take on the Rs. 9,999 Mi Watch Revolve in the India market, whenever it makes it debut in the country.