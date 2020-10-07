Alongside the Realme Buds Air Pro, the company has also upgraded its neckband-style earphones at the IoT event today. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro arrives as a successor to the original Buds Wireless from last year. It also brings active noise cancellation (or ANC) support while retaining the original’s best features such as magnetic connection and more.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro: Specs & Features

Just like the Buds Air Pro, these earphones are equipped with Realme’s custom 28nm S1 noise cancellation chip. It enables active noise cancellation up to 35dB using the same feed-back and feed-forward microphone mechanism. These earphones also support the new Transparency mode, Gaming Mode that brings the latency down to 119ms.

The #realmeBudsWirelessPro is equipped with a deeply customised S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip, which guarantees the strongest noise cancellation effect while consuming low power. Watch the #LeapToNextGen launch here: https://t.co/B0zBw6Hgs9 pic.twitter.com/5XrjaPDeJU — realme Link (@realmeLink) October 7, 2020

Realme Buds Wireless Pro comes equipped with large 13.6mm Bass Boost drivers, with support for Hi-Res Audio and Sony LDAC codec for nearly lossless sound quality. The neckband-style earphones use Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to your smartphone and can be configured using the Realme Link app. Realme has added a dedicated button to quickly switch between two paired devices – the same as OnePlus Bullets Wireless. It is also used to enter or exit the Gaming Mode and present alongside the three-button remote control.

The design of the Buds Wireless Pro remains largely the same, but the build seems to be more premium. You have memory metal and silica gel for the neckband and a metal casing for the remote control, which is great. Also, these neckband-style earphones are super light and weigh just 33 grams. The earbuds support magnetic connection, which enables you to turn on/ off music by pulling apart and joining the earbuds respectively.

Also, Realme Buds Wireless Pro includes a modest 160mAh battery pack that the company claims to offer up to 22 hours of music playback with ANC turned off. The playback time drops down to 16 hours (a huge change) when ANC is enabled. Realme further adds that it takes close to 1.5 hours to fully charge the earphones.

Price and Availability

Realme Buds Wireless Pro has been priced at Rs. 3,999 in India. It will, however, be available for Rs. 2,999 during the company’s Diwali sale. It comes in 2 color variants, namely Party Yellow and Disco Green. The earphones will go on sale starting from 16th October, exclusively on Realme.com and Amazon India.