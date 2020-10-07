Following in its arch-rival Xiaomi’s footsteps, Realme stepped foot into the smart TV segment with the launch of 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full-HD smart TVs back in May earlier this year. The company is now turning to the premium market with the launch of its first-ever 4K smart TV in India. It boasts a massive 55-inch display and uses the company’s new SLED display technology, so let’s dive into the details.

Realme Smart TV SLED 4K: Specs & Features

This smart TV features a metal frame and stand to offer a premium and durable finish to users. Realme has once again worked with French designer José Lévy (who worked on Realme Buds Q previously) to design this smart TV. It features a massive 55-inch SLED panel with a 4K resolution and minimal bezels that result in a whopping 94.6% screen-to-body ratio.

SLED, for those unaware, refers to Spectral Power Distribution LED technology. The Chinese giant worked with John Rooymans, the chief scientist of SPD Technology, to develop this new display technology. It uses an RGB backlight instead of the standard blue backlight to offer a wider color gamut and lower blue light emission. The Realme Smart TV SLED 4K supports 1.07 billion colors, up to 108% NTSC wide color gamut, HDR10, HDR 10+, and HLG.

If you’re wondering if the 55-inch 4K Realme smart TV supports a high refresh rate or MEMC technology, well, then the answer is no. You get a standard 60Hz direct-lit VA panel, offering deeper blacks and better viewing angles, on board. This is backed by Realme’s Chroma Boost Picture Engine and bagged TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

Under the hood, the 55-inch Realme Smart TV SLED 4K is powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek chipset (4x Cortex-A55 CPU @ 1.2GHz). You will also find a Mali-470 MP3 GPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of built-in storage. It runs stock Android TV 9.0 without any skin or bloat on top. You get built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and more with this smart TV.

This Realme Smart TV also comes equipped with 24W quad-stereo speakers and Dolby Audio support. It’s the same sound output as previous-gen Realme TVs but it’s said to be louder. As for connectivity, you will find 2x HDMI, 1x HDMI ARC, 2 USB-A ports, AV port, Tuner, ANT, RJ45 LAN port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It supports dual-mode Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/ 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and infrared as well.

In addition, Realme has now decided to offer a free TV mount to everyone looking to put up this massive 4K TV in their living room. The remote control looks ergonomic and sports dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Google Assistant (shown in the image above).

Realme 100W Soundbar: Specs & Features

Alongside the launch of its first premium 4K Smart TV, Realme is looking to offer a home theater experience with the Realme 100W Soundbar. It was first teased earlier this year and is now finally making its India debut today.

As seen in the image above, you get an elongated 60W quad-speaker soundbar and a 40W sub-woofer in this package. The soundbar sports two 15W (2.25-inch) speakers and two 15W tweeters. The 40W sub-woofer, on the other hand, has a 5.25-inch speaker and 50Hz – 24KHz low-frequency enhancement. These are designed to offer you a fuller and louder sound experience at home.

The Soundbar system includes 1x HDMI ARC, 1x USB-A, optical, COAX, and an aux port on the rear to round up the connectivity features. You will also find the power input and sub-woofer ports on the rear.

Price and Availability

The 55-inch Realme Smart TV SLED 4K has been priced at Rs. 42,999 in India but will sell for Rs. 39,999 (discount of Rs. 3,000) for the first Diwali sale. It will go up for pre-order at midnight on 16th October, exclusively on Realme.com and Flipkart.

You will have to shell out Rs. 6,999 for the Realme 100W Soundbar to complete the cinematic home theater experience. It goes on sale from 16th October at midnight as well. The company is locking horns with Xiaomi in this price segment and it will be interesting to see if Realme can carve out a place for itself in the high-end smart TV market.