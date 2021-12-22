Here’s Your First Look at the Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme is not done making headlines just yet! Earlier this morning, the Chinese giant announced the Realme GT 2 series launch date and revealed that it will officially arrive on January 4. Merely hours later, we have gotten our first look at the company’s upcoming Realme GT 2 Pro flagship smartphone.

Realme GT 2 Pro Design Revealed

Now, what’s so exciting about the design of the Realme GT 2 Pro? Well, one of the key innovations that the device brings is a bio-polymer back panel. The GT 2 Pro’s back panel comes with a Paper Tech Master Design, which has been designed by renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. The company says that the texture of the back will feel like you are holding a piece of paper, which is really intriguing.

While the paper-like in-hand feel sounds cool, there’s one disappointment in tow here. The leaked renders that had been making rounds of the internet suggested that Realme GT 2 Pro will bring a Nexus 6P-like design with a large camera bar. However, that is not the case, as you can see below.

As for what you get here, you can see that the device features the same design as the recently launched Realme GT 2 Neo. The triple camera looks exactly the same as the GT 2 Neo, along with the signature Realme logo next to the module. There’s a paper-like rough texture to the back of the panel as well.

Now, if you are disappointed by this design, reputable tipster OnLeaks has shared a tweet saying you shouldn’t be. This is said to be the GT 2 Pro ‘Master Edition’ variant, while the leaked render is for a camera-focused variant of the smartphone. You can check out the OnLeaks tweet right below. Well, it is difficult to dismiss this tweet as the Realme GT 2 Pro will bring new camera innovations, including an ultra-wide lens with a 150-degree FOV and a Fish Eye mode.

Following @vogue_italia post regarding the #RealmeGT2Pro Series, some ppl think the renders I shared few weeks ago are wrong. Yeah…🤣



FYI, the device shown by @voguemagazine actually is the "Master Edition" while mine is a different and camera performances focused variant…😏 pic.twitter.com/15gzyWtOiT— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 22, 2021

Realme GT 2 Pro: Rumored Specifications

Apart from this, you can expect the Realme GT 2 Pro to include a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The GT 2 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will likely be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Moreover, you can expect the triple camera module on the rear to include a primary 50MP GR Lens, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The device will bring other connectivity-related innovations, fast-charging support, and possibly, an under-display selfie camera. Are you excited for the launch of the Realme GT 2 series in early January? Share your thoughts in the comments below.