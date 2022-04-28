Realme GT 2 with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display Now Available in India

After recently introducing the Realme GT 2 Pro in India, Realme, without any hullabaloo, introduced the standard GT 2 in the country last week. The phone is now available to buy in India and if this interests you, here’s a look at all the details you need.

Realme GT 2: Price and Availability

Realme recently took to Twitter to announce that the Realme GT 2 is now available to buy in India, starting today. It can now be purchased via Realme’s official website and Flipkart. The #realmeGT2 has arrived! This is your chance to make everything #GreaterThanYouSee 👀



Sale starts at 12 PM, today, on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart.



Know more: https://t.co/POEonzXGYU pic.twitter.com/sIv3ZQLKis— realme (@realmeIndia) April 28, 2022

The Realme GT 2 is priced at Rs 34,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 38,999 (12GB+256GB). It is available in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black color options, much like the GT 2 Pro. While the green and white colors feature the special Paper Tech Master design for the back panel, which was designed by renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, the black option goes for an AG glass coating.

Realme GT 2: Specs and Features

The Realme GT 2 is primarily a toned-down version of the flagship GT 2 Pro. It sports a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel here supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, has a peak brightness of 1300 nits with 10,240 levels of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 16MP punch-hole selfie shooter.

As for the rear cameras, the Realme GT 2 features a triple-camera setup. There is a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 lens with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Under the hood, the device packs the Snapdragon 888 with an integrated Adreno 660 GPU. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart fast charging technology. It charges with the included 65W adapter via the onboard USB-C port. It runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Other than these, the Realme GT 2 supports dual-mode 5G (SA/ NSA), Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth version 5.2, and a dual-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification. So, what do you think about the Realme GT 2? Would you like to get the latest mid-premium smartphone from Realme? Let us know in the comments below.