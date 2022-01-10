Realme GT 2 Series Launching Globally Soon; Confirms Madhav Sheth

Realme recently introduced the flagship Realme GT 2 series in China, consisting of the Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro. Following this, a global launch has now been confirmed by the company’s Vice President Madhav Sheth. Here are the details.

Realme GT 2 Series Coming to India Soon

Sheth, as part of an interview with Android Authority, recently revealed that the Realme GT 2 series global launch will take place soon. The same has been reiterated via an official tweet, which suggests that the phones will launch first in Europe. A Realme GT 2 series launch in India is confirmed too. Post the launch of Premium Flagship Smartphones, #realme plans to introduce high-end technology in Europe, which were presented during tech summits. I would also take this opportunity to appreciate the value of our partners, hoping to continue bringing change in the tech world.— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) January 7, 2022

However, a launch date still remains unknown, and Sheth says that we will hear more concrete details from the company soon. Plus, there’s no word on whether or not the company plans to launch both the Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro flagship devices in the global markets.

To recall, the Realme GT 2 Pro is one of the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones that comes with a Bio-polymer chassis, a 150-degree ultra-wide camera, 65W fast charging, a 120Hz LTPO display, Android 12 out-of-the-box, and much more. The standard GT 2, on the other hand, packs a year-old Snapdragon 888 chipset and a slightly smaller screen, which also supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It also gets a 50MP main camera, 65W fast charging, Android 12 out-of-the-box, and more.

Realme has also revealed that the company will launch more tablets and laptops in 2022, which are two of the essential product categories for the company. The other three include smartphones, wearables, and TVs. Sheth states, “So I think, yes, definitely, we’ll see a lot of new tablets coming in different other price segments. At the same time, laptops you’ll see coming down (sic).”

He even confirmed that Realme’s next laptop will be powered by the recently introduced 12th Gen Intel Core processors. However, other details and the possible launch timeline are still under the carpet. Additionally, it has been revealed that Realme will stick to the 2-year Android upgrade cycle, as opposed to the 3-year ones adopted by many companies such as Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more.

Realme seems to have a lot of plans for 2022, and we shall keep you posted as and when the company reveals details on this. Hence, stay tuned!