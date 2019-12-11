Chinese smartphone maker Realme is all set to launch its AirPods look-alike truly wireless earbuds the Realme Buds Air in India in less than a week. While we already know what the earphones will look like thanks to Realme executives teasing them on Twitter complete with the case design and colour variants: yellow, white, and black (yes!), a new exclusive obtained by GSMArena sheds more light on the upcoming earphones.

According to the source, the Realme Buds Air will come with a charging case that will support wireless charging, unlike Apple’s AirPods which have a standard wired charging case, an optional variant with wireless charging capabilities, and the option for users to buy a wireless charging case separately for their AirPods. The website also shared a leaked render of the black colour variant of the Realme Buds Air being charged wirelessly on a charging mat (which you can see above).

GSMArena’s source also apparently mentioned that the earbuds will be priced under Rs. 5,000 and that Rs. 4,999 is a likely price point for the company to launch the Realme Buds Air. The earphones are expected to go on sale at launch on December 17, so if you’ve been looking for truly wireless Bluetooth earphones these might be something you’re interested in.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that this information is based on an anonymous source, and even though GSMArena is saying that it’s from a “very reliable source” I’d suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt. We should know more about the Realme Buds Air in the coming days, so stay tuned to find out everything else we find out.

Featured image courtesy: GSMArena