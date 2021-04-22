Realme has launched the Realme 8 5G in India today. The device was first unveiled in Thailand yesterday and now, the company has now brought the device to India. Read on till the end to learn the specifications and availability of Realme’s most affordable 5G phone in India. The company also revealed the pricing and availability details of the Illuminating Yellow variant of the Realme 8 Pro at the event.

Realme 8 5G: Specifications

Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 2400 x 1080p resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 600 nits. To recall, the 4G version of the Realme 8 packed a 60Hz AMOLED display.

Under the hood, the Realme 8 5G packs MediaTek’s 7nm Dimensity 700 chipset. Notably, this is the first phone in India to come equipped with Dimensity 700 SoC. Realme 8’s 4G variant, on the other hand, has MediaTek’s 12nm Helio G95 chipset. You get 4/8GB RAM with 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card).

While the Realme 8 5G brings an upgrade in the chipset department, compromises are made on the optics front. You get a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture along with a 2MP f/2.4 monochrome lens and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. For selfies, there’s a 16MP f/2.1 sensor housed in the punch-hole cutout at the top left. In case you’re wondering, the 4G variant has a 64MP quad rear camera setup with a useful 8MP f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens. You’re not getting an ultra-wide lens on the Realme 8 5G variant, which is surely disappointing.

Finally, you have a 5,000mAh battery pack that supports 18W fast charging onboard. The device offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the device. And in terms of software, the device runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

Pricing and Availability

Realme 8 5G is available in Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black colorways without the intrusive ‘Dare to Leap’ branding on the rear.

The device comes in two configurations – 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The base 4GB model is priced at Rs. 14,999, while the higher-end 8GB model costs Rs. 16,999. The Realme 8 5G will go on sale starting April 28 via Realme’s online store, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.

Coming to the Realme 8 Pro’s new Illuminating Yellow variant, it costs Rs. 17,999 for 6GB+128GB variant and Rs. 19,999 for 8GB+128GB model. The first sale is set for 26th April via Realme online store, Flipkart, and offline stores.