Alongside the Narzo 20 series, Realme has officially taken the wraps off Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 at the virtual event in India today. This second-gen software skin looks really similar to the recently unveiled ColorOS 11 skin for Oppo phones. It brings along UI/ UX improvements, new privacy features, and digital health features.

New Realme UI 2.0 Features

Global Theme Picker

While most of the UI elements remains unchanged in Realme UI 2.0, the company has decided to now offer a global theme color feature. It offers you 5 color schemes and 10 solid colors to help customize the color of the main interface, icons, toggles, and more.

Customizable Dark Theme

There’s also an improved and customizable dark mode feature in tow here. You’re now free to choose from among 3 types of dark themes — enhanced (pure black), medium, and gentle (light gray). Realme UI 2.0 can auto-adjust the dark theme contrast based on the ambient light, if that’s something that you prefer.

Just like in ColorOS 11, you now have a stock Android-like notifications panel and the option to use custom icon styles with ease.

Always-on Display

Realme UI 2.0 lets you choose from among five different Always-on Display designs. It offers a digital or analog clock, text and image, text-only, and custom patterns with its next-gen skin. The company has also ported ColorOS 11’s best feature — customizable Always-on Display. You can sketch/ design your own patterns for the AOD, as you can see in the tweet below.

Sleep Capsule

Realme UI 2.0 comes baked with Digital Well-being features that you will find in stock Android phones. The company has, however, topped it off with its own ‘Sleep Capsule’ feature to help keep track of your sleep cycle. The feature has not been described in detail but it seems to allow only certain apps during downtime and limited chances to lift the downtime to use the device.

Floating Window

If you’re someone who loves to multi-task on their phones, then the Floating Window feature is made just for you. It seems to be inspired from MIUI 12’s floating window feature and lets you open a certain app in either a small or mini windows (like we saw in ColorOS 11) over other apps. This will enable you to access the calculator, videos, and other similar stuff while penning notes or sending out tweets during a live event.

Deep Sea Privacy Plan

Realme UI 1.0 was based on ColorOS 7 and it brought along some impressive privacy features, including private space and personal information protection. Realme UI 2.0 builds upon the same while also offering you one-time app permission, auto-rest, and other stock Android 11 privacy options. There’s also new harassment call blocking and psuedo site blocking features in tow as well this time around.

In addition, the company mentions that it has improved frame rate speed and system stability by up to 17% and 32% respectively for Realme UI 2.0 users. It also brings in tow new subtitle stitching and Dual Mode Music Share feature to let the users enjoy their favorite content the way they like – accessible with subtitles or with friends.

Realme UI 2.0 will first roll out to Realme X50 Pro users in ‘Early Access’ (or a closed beta) starting 24th September. The company aims to test the new features and roll out an open beta next month, followed by a stable release in November last this year.