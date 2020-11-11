MediaTek continues to expand its 5G-enabled Dimensity chipset portfolio. It has now unveiled a new Dimensity 700 chipset, based on the 7nm process node that will make 5G connectivity available at more affordable price points. Dimensity 700 seems to be a slightly slimmed-down version of the Dimensity 720 chipset that was unveiled back in July.

Based on the 7nm architecture, Dimensity 700 is an octa-core chipset with two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. This is coupled with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, clocked at 950MHz. This is a slight downgrade from the Mali-G57 MC3 GPU found aboard the Dimensity 720.

The highlight of this chipset is 5G connectivity. The modem onboard supports much-needed features such as s 5G Carrier Aggregation and Dual 5G SIM. It is coupled with MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technology, making it possible for Dimensity 700 to offer download speeds up to 2.77Gbps. The chipset also supports up to 12GB 2133MHz LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 (2 lane) storage.

The Dimensity 700 also includes support for Full-HD+ (2520 x 1080) displays with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 64MP camera or 16MP+16MP dual-camera setup. Another key differentiator between Dimensity 700 and 720 is that the former supports only up to 1080p video recording. The latter supports 4K video recording as well. The rest of the features remain pretty much the same.

As for connectivity options, MediaTek provides WiFi 802.11ac (WiFi 5), Bluetooth 5.1, dual-mode 5G, and GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, and India’s NavIC to help navigate your way around town. Phone makers are yet to bring Dimensity-powered smartphones to India. But, the rumors suggest that we could at least expect Realme to kick-off the budget 5G phone trend and other brands will follow later in 2021.

Apart from a new 5G mobile chipset, MediaTek has also unveiled two new premium Chromebook chipsets as well. You will see Chrome OS devices backed by the 7nm MT8192 and the 6nm MT8195 later next year. “The MT8192 and MT8195 give brands more features to design powerful Chromebooks with innovative form factors that can flip, fold or detach, are slim and lightweight and have great battery life,” as stated by Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek.