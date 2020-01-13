Having launched the Realme X50 in China and the Realme 5i in India in the past few weeks, Chinese smartphone brand, Realme, is apparently prepping to launch more smartphone models in the coming days. According to various reports, at least five devices from the company have received certifications from various regulatory authorities around the world over the past few days, including at least one with 5G connectivity.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the five new Realme models that have received certifications include the RMX2020, RMX2025, RMX2030, RMX2040 and RMX2061. Ou of these, the RMX2025 is said to be a 5G device listed on the website of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China, and is said to be the 5G variant of the Realme X50.

Meanwhile, the RMX2020 is said to have recently received the NBTC certification from Thai authorities, revealing that it might be the model number for both the Realme C3 and the Realme C3s. The developments suggest that they may be the same device with different RAM and storage configurations. According to Sharma, the phone(s) will launch in India sometime during the current quarter.

So, both the Realme C3 and the Realme C3s bear the same model number (RMX2020). In my opinion, both will be the same device (with some memory differences). In any case, the Realme C3 is launching in Q1, 2020.#Realme #RealmeC3 #RealmeC3s pic.twitter.com/yaXNgfNR0k — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 12, 2020

Last, but definitely not the least, the RMX2030, RMX2040 and RMX2061 are said to have received the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certifications in India, although, details about them remain murky as of now. According to Chinese tech blog, IT Home, the model numbers most likely belong to Realme’s 6-series and U-series devices, but there’s no official confirmation of that as of now. Hopefully, though, we’ll get more info about these devices going forward.