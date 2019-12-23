Realme wrapped up the year with the launch of the Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air just days ago but we are already hearing reports of two upcoming Realme phones. And no, it isn’t the company’s first 5G smartphone – Realme X50 or its variants.

As per the latest reports, budget-centric Realme C3 and Realme 5i will most likely be the two upcoming phones from the company. Both of these devices have bagged certification from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). It was first spotted by Twitter user @Sudhanshu1414 over the weekend.

Realme 5 already has three phones under its umbrella – Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5 Pro but the company doesn’t seem to be satisfied just yet. Realme 5i (has model number RMX2030) will be the fourth addition to the lineup but there’s currently no info on how it will be different from the existing variants.

Realme 5i has also allegedly been spotted on a slew of other certification agencies, which could hint at an early 2020 launch – maybe alongside the Realme X50 in China.

As for the entry-level Realme C3, this is the first time we are hearing about the successor of Realme C2 after a long time. It carries the model number ‘RMX1941’ and we know absolutely nothing about this upcoming entry-level phone at the moment. The Realme C2, as a refresher, features a 6.1-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel, is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. There’s a 13MP (f/2.2)+2MP (f/2.4) dual-camera setup on the rear and a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie camera onboard as well.

Realme hasn’t hinted at the arrival of any more new smartphones in 2019 and we expect Realme C3 and 5i to make for an amazing New Year’s treat in early 2020. Realme X50 is rumored to launch on January 5 but let’s wait for tomorrow’s official announcement.