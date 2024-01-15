Realme 12 Pro Series Launch Date Revealed for India

After Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 13 series in India, Realme is now ready to take on the battle in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. The Realme 12 Pro series is now confirmed to launch on January 29, 2024 at noon. The company has made the news public on its official website that it’s going to launch Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G. Unlike Redmi, Realme is launching only two variants, both having the “Pro” moniker. Here are all the details.

Realme 12 Pro Series Will Pack a Periscope Lens

The Realme 11 Pro series was popular for packing a great set of cameras, and it seems the company is doubling down on that front with the 12 Pro series. According to the dedicated landing page, the Realme 12 Pro series will come with a periscope lens that can take stunning portraits at 80mm focal length.

Image Courtesy: realme.com/in

It is claimed that portraits shot on the Realme 12 Pro series will be comparable to portraits taken on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. It’s aiming to deliver DSLR-grade portraits on smartphones under Rs 30,000. Besides that, the new devices will likely have better zoom support, up to 120x, thanks to the periscope lens.

On the hardware front, little has been revealed by the company. However, the rumor mill suggests that Realme 12 Pro will sport the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, and Realme 12 Pro+ might come with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 (same as the Redmi Note 13 Pro). Moreover, the top-tier Pro Plus variant will offer a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate. On the storage front, it can go up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Finally, leaks point out that the Realme 12 Pro series might feature a 5,000 mAh battery unit with Realme UI 5.0 built on Android 14. Overall, it seems Realme is gunning for the tag of the best camera phone in the sub-30K price bracket. That’s not all, though, Realme CEO Sky Li has teased a new lineup, the Realme Note, series that will compete with the Redmi Note in the budget segment. Get ready for something big! I'm excited to share that realme is about to launch the brand-new Note Series. Stay tuned for the latest updates! #realmeNoteSeries pic.twitter.com/MgAa2GTnkY— Sky Li (@skyli_realme) January 15, 2024

Are you excited for the upcoming Realme 12 Pro series launch? Let us know in the comment section below.