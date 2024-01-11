POCO X6 and X6 Pro Launched in India; Here Are the Specs and Pricing!

- POCO has officially launched the POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro in India, priced starting at Rs 19,999 (including offers).
- POCO X6 is a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Pro whereas the X6 Pro is a rebranded Redmi K70E.
- POCO X6 is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 while the X6 Pro is powered by Dimensity 8300 Ultra.
POCO’s first launch of the year, the POCO X6 series, is here, and it brings a lot of improvements compared to its predecessor. The series consists of two devices— the POCO X6 and the POCO X6 Pro, aimed at the mid-range and upper mid-range market. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest POCO devices.
For those unaware, the POCO X6 is essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, which landed in India last week, whereas the POCO X6 Pro is a rebranded Redmi K70E.
POCO X6 and X6 Pro Display
Both phones boast the same 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates and 20:9 aspect ratios. The only difference is that the display on the X6 Pro is Dolby Vision certified and is an HDR10+ display with a peak brightness capability of 1800 nits.
On paper, you should not be able to distinguish between them unless you watch HDR content or go out in bright sunlight.
Performance
The regular POCO X6 features the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, while the X6 Pro comes equipped with Dimensity 8300 Ultra. The performance of the 7s Gen 2 is quite similar to the previous year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, if not a little lower. You also get up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage space.
The Dimensity 8300 Ultra on the Pro’s performance fits somewhere between the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, at least on paper. Hence, considering the X6 series is a mid-range offering, the performance per rupee is really high here.
Cameras
Both the POCO X6 and X6 Pro feature the same camera setup – a 64 MP primary camera, which could be the ISOCELL GW3 sensor, with OIS support. The secondary camera is an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, while the third is a 2 MP macro sensor. Camera performance should be decent, although you should stay tuned for our in-depth review once the devices reach the Beebom offices.
Battery and Charging
The POCO X6 gets a 5,100 mAh battery, capable of charging at 33W, whereas the higher-end Pro model gets a slightly smaller 5,000 mAh battery capable of charging at 67W. Charging speed is one of the biggest differences that sets both devices apart.
POCO X6 and X6 Pro Specifications
|Specifications
|POCO X6 Pro
|POCO X6
|Display
|6.67-inch 1.5k 120Hz AMOLED with HDR10+ and 1800 nits of peak brightness
|6.67-inch 1.5k 120Hz AMOLED with HDR10+ and 1800 nits of peak brightness
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
|Battery and Charging
|5000 mAh with 90W wired charging.
|5100 mAh with 33W wired charging
|Rear Cameras
|64 MP wide sensor with OIS
8 MP Ultra-wide sensor
2 MP Macro sensor
|64 MP wide sensor with OIS
8 MP Ultra-wide sensor
2 MP Macro sensor
|Front Camera
|16 MP
|16 MP
|RAM+Storage Variants
|12+256GB, 12+512GB
|8+256GB, 12+256GB, 12+512GB
|Connectivity and Security
|5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 2.0 Type-C, and in-display fingerprint scanner
|5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 2.0 Type-C, and in-display fingerprint scanner
|Colors
|Spectre Black, Racing Grey, POCO Yellow
|Mirror Black, Snowstorm White
|Software
|HyperOS based on Android 14
|HyperOS based on Android 14
Pricing and Availability
With the key specifications out of the way, it’s time to talk about the pricing and sale information of the POCO X6 series in India. The POCO X6 has been priced starting at Rs 21,999, while the X6 Pro has been priced starting at Rs 26,999 in India. Check out the pricing for each configuration below:
POCO X6
- 8GB+256GB: Rs 21,999
- 12GB+256GB: Rs 23,999 (available from February)
- 12GB + 512GB: Rs 24,999
POCO X6 Pro
- 12GB+256GB: Rs 26,999
- 12GB+512GB: Rs 28,999
You can bring the starting price down to Rs 19,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively using the Rs 2,000 discount offer on ICICI cards or Rs 2,000 exchange offer. The phones will be up for pre-orders on Flipkart tonight and will go on sale from January 16. What are your thoughts about the POCO X6 series in India? Shoot them down in the comments section below.