POCO X6 and X6 Pro Launched in India; Here Are the Specs and Pricing!

POCO’s first launch of the year, the POCO X6 series, is here, and it brings a lot of improvements compared to its predecessor. The series consists of two devices— the POCO X6 and the POCO X6 Pro, aimed at the mid-range and upper mid-range market. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest POCO devices.

For those unaware, the POCO X6 is essentially a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, which landed in India last week, whereas the POCO X6 Pro is a rebranded Redmi K70E.

POCO X6 and X6 Pro Display

Both phones boast the same 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates and 20:9 aspect ratios. The only difference is that the display on the X6 Pro is Dolby Vision certified and is an HDR10+ display with a peak brightness capability of 1800 nits.

On paper, you should not be able to distinguish between them unless you watch HDR content or go out in bright sunlight.

Performance

The regular POCO X6 features the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, while the X6 Pro comes equipped with Dimensity 8300 Ultra. The performance of the 7s Gen 2 is quite similar to the previous year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, if not a little lower. You also get up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage space.

The Dimensity 8300 Ultra on the Pro’s performance fits somewhere between the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, at least on paper. Hence, considering the X6 series is a mid-range offering, the performance per rupee is really high here.

Cameras

Both the POCO X6 and X6 Pro feature the same camera setup – a 64 MP primary camera, which could be the ISOCELL GW3 sensor, with OIS support. The secondary camera is an 8 MP ultra-wide angle lens, while the third is a 2 MP macro sensor. Camera performance should be decent, although you should stay tuned for our in-depth review once the devices reach the Beebom offices.

Battery and Charging

The POCO X6 gets a 5,100 mAh battery, capable of charging at 33W, whereas the higher-end Pro model gets a slightly smaller 5,000 mAh battery capable of charging at 67W. Charging speed is one of the biggest differences that sets both devices apart.

POCO X6 and X6 Pro Specifications

Specifications POCO X6 Pro POCO X6 Display 6.67-inch 1.5k 120Hz AMOLED with HDR10+ and 1800 nits of peak brightness 6.67-inch 1.5k 120Hz AMOLED with HDR10+ and 1800 nits of peak brightness Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Battery and Charging 5000 mAh with 90W wired charging. 5100 mAh with 33W wired charging Rear Cameras 64 MP wide sensor with OIS

8 MP Ultra-wide sensor

2 MP Macro sensor 64 MP wide sensor with OIS

8 MP Ultra-wide sensor

2 MP Macro sensor Front Camera 16 MP 16 MP RAM+Storage Variants 12+256GB, 12+512GB 8+256GB, 12+256GB, 12+512GB Connectivity and Security 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 2.0 Type-C, and in-display fingerprint scanner 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 2.0 Type-C, and in-display fingerprint scanner Colors Spectre Black, Racing Grey, POCO Yellow Mirror Black, Snowstorm White Software HyperOS based on Android 14 HyperOS based on Android 14

Pricing and Availability

With the key specifications out of the way, it’s time to talk about the pricing and sale information of the POCO X6 series in India. The POCO X6 has been priced starting at Rs 21,999, while the X6 Pro has been priced starting at Rs 26,999 in India. Check out the pricing for each configuration below:

POCO X6

8GB+256GB: Rs 21,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 23,999 (available from February)

12GB + 512GB: Rs 24,999

POCO X6 Pro

12GB+256GB: Rs 26,999

12GB+512GB: Rs 28,999

You can bring the starting price down to Rs 19,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively using the Rs 2,000 discount offer on ICICI cards or Rs 2,000 exchange offer. The phones will be up for pre-orders on Flipkart tonight and will go on sale from January 16. What are your thoughts about the POCO X6 series in India? Shoot them down in the comments section below.