Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, 6 Gen 1 Chipsets

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platforms as part of its new naming scheme that started with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The new SoCs are meant for the “mid-tier and mass-volume segment.” Here’s a look at the details.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 1: Details

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 mobile platform is based on the 6nm process tech, a first for the 4-series chipset. It ensures up to 15% improved CPU featuring an octa-core structure with up to 2.0GHz clock speeds. There’s up to 10% enhanced GPU compared to the Snapdragon 480 SoC.

For photography, the chipset supports the Qualcomm Spectra Triple ISP, up to 108MP resolution, Multi-Frame Noise Reduction (MNFR), and improved Autofocus, among other things. It also includes the Qualcomm AI Engine for enhanced AI camera capabilities, up to 1080p video playback, and more.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 also includes Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System for faster 5G, Qualcomm FastConnect 6200, and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Technology. Additionally, there’s support for up to 120Hz Full HD+ display, AI-based echo-cancellation and background noise suppression, Bluetooth version 5.2, Qualcomm Aqstic technology/Qualcomm aptX audio playback support for the audio needs, and NFC too.

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1: Details

The 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is a gaming-focused chipset for mid-range phones. It is said to offer up to 35% improvements in GPU and 40% performance improvements in comparison to the Snapdragon 695 SoC. There’s a clock speed up to 2.2GHz. It supports the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine and the 3rd Gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub for three times better AI performance.

There’s the Qualcomm Spectra triple 12-bit ISP with support for up to 200MP camera, Multi-frame Noise Reduction (MFNR), and AI-Based De-Noising Engine (AIDE). You will also get computational HDR video capture.

Other features include up to 120Hz Full HD+ display, Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System with Sub-6 and mmWave support, Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 system, Wi-Fi 6E support, NFC, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Technology. Additionally, it gets LPDDR5 RAM support, a first in the Snapdragon 6-series.

Availability

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 will power smartphones in Q3, 2022, and the first phone to get it will be the upcoming iQOO Z6 Lite set to launch in India on September 14.

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 will reach phones in Q1, 2023 and Motorola has confirmed to launch a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 phone next year.