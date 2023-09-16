Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Announced; Will Power the Redmi Note 13 Pro

Qualcomm has announced its new mid-range mobile platform, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. This one joins the Snapdragon 7 series and will be soon seen on an upcoming Redmi smartphone, which is scheduled to launch in China soon. Have a look at the details below.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 2: Details

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 is based on the 4nm process and has an octa-core setup with a clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. There’s a combination of a Kryo CPU and an Adreno GPU. The chipset comes with a 12-bit Qualcomm Spectra Triple ISP, which includes support for 4K HDR photos, an AI-based De-Noising Engine, and Qualcomm Low Light for enhanced low-light photography. This can also support up to a 200MP single camera, 4K video recording at 30fps, and much more.

There’s also the Qualcomm AI Engine, Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, and Qualcomm Sensing Hub for enhanced AI capabilities. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 also features the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, and Snapdragon Elite Gaming with features like variable-rate shading, along with Quick Charge 4+, and FastConnect 6700.

Additionally, you get support for Wi-F- 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 (with Bluetooth Low Energy Audio), NFC, Qualcomm aptX Lossless technology, and more.

It is revealed that the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 mobile platform will power the Redmi Note 13 Pro, which will launch in China on September 21. The Redmi Note 13 and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will also tag along. To recall, it was recently revealed that the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset.

The Redmi Note 13 lineup looks a lot like its predecessor but will feature some changes, as revealed via a recent Weibo post. It is expected to get up to the ISOCELL HP3 200MP camera, a 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 120W fast charging, and more. It will succeed the Redmi Note 12 series. We shall get more details on the new Redmi Note smartphones as soon as the launch is just around the corner. So, stay tuned for further updates!