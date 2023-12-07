Realme GT 5 Pro Introduced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Check out the Details!

Realme has launched its newest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 5 Pro in China. The smartphone is another one with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and competes with options like the OnePlus 12, the Xiaomi 14 Pro, and more.

Besides this, another highlighting area is its camera department. The Realme GT 5 Pro comes with a 50MP main camera with the 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 super light sensor for enhanced low-light photography and video recording, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with the Sony IMX890 sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. There’s a 32MP selfie shooter too.

Realme GT 5 Pro Banks on the Brightest Display!

The Realme GT 5 Pro spans 6.78 inches and has a peak brightness of 4500 nits, much like the OnePlus 12. The 1.5K AMOLED display has support for a variable 144Hz refresh rate, a 2160Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and TÜV Eye Comfort Certification 3.0.

The device features a luxury watch gear design with a large round rear camera hump, resembling the one found on the OnePlus 12. The Red Rock and Bright Moon color options come in a leather finish with a nano-skin technology while the Starry Night model has a matte finish with an AG Glass technology. One interesting part is the rapid palm unlock feature and support for 12 air gestures with an AI gesture control system.

It is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support. The Realme GT 5 Pro also comes with support for a 3VC cooling system with up to 12,000mm² heat dissipation area, said to be the largest in the industry. It is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

There’s also the “world’s first” Geek Performance Panel 2.0 for CPU frequency modulation, universal IR blaster control, enhanced NFC, X-axis linear motor, and Dolby Atmos dual speakers. The phone runs Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and supports an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Realme GT 5 Pro starts at CNY 3,399 (~ Rs 39,800) and is now up for pre-order. It will be up for grabs, starting December 14. Here’s a look at the prices of all its variants.