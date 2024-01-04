Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro+ Launched in India; Check out the Details

Xiaomi’s Note series is, by far, one of the most popular mid-range smartphone series in India. The Redmi Note 12 series was very well received as the company managed to sell Rs 3 Billion worth of phones in merely a few weeks after launch. The Redmi Note 13 series is finally here, which includes the Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro+. Here’s everything you need to know about all three Note 13 variants.

Redmi Note 13 Series Displays

The standard Redmi Note 13 features a Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a 120HZ refresh rate whereas both the Note 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ feature Dolby Vision-certified, 1.5K AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rates. While Redmi Note 13’s display is capable of hitting 1,000 nits peak brightness, the Note 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ can reach 1800 nits.

Another difference is in the protection tech used. The standard Note 13 is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, a seemingly old standard of protection, whereas both the Note 13 Pro and 13 Pro Plus use Gorilla Glass Victus.

Performance

The Redmi Note 13 boasts a Dimensity 6080 chipset, the Note 13 Pro comes with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and the Note 13 Pro+ features MediaTek 7200 Ultra. If we put the performance of all three SoCs in perspective, the Dimensity 6080 is around 40% slower than the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 on the 13 Pro.

The Dimensity 7200 Ultra on the Note 13 Pro+ performs slightly better than the 7s Gen 2, around 10-15% better on paper.

Since both the Note 13 and Note 13 Pro have 128 GB variants and UFS 3.1 storage starts from 256GB modules, it’s unclear if the 256GB and above Redmi Note 13 and 13 Pro variants use UFS 3.1 instead of the slower UFS 2.1. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+, however, is confirmed to be using UFS 3.1 storage.

I think it’s also important to mention that all three Redmi Note 13 models run Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box, and not the new HyperOS experience. This is a shame in 2024, especially when you have a new OS experience at hand and Android 14 has been out for over four months. The first two Xiaomi devices to get HyperOS in India have been announced, though.

Cameras

The Redmi Note 13 features a 108 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The main unit is everyone’s favorite ISOCELL HM2, a 108 MP sensor that bins the images down and produces 12 MP shots.

The Note 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ on the other hand use Samsung’s 200 MP HP3 sensor which produces 12.5 MP photos. Both of these phones also get secondary 8 MP Ultrawide, 2 MP macro sensors, and 16 MP selfie cameras.

According to Samsung, the ISOCELL HP3 is better at focusing, color accuracy, and picture quality. We won’t dig deeper but we can assume the photos out of 13 Pro and 13 Pro+ may look better than the Note 13 photos.

Battery, Fingerprint Sensor, and Audio

The battery on the Redmi Note 13 is a 5,000 mAh cell with 33W fast charging. On the Note 13 Pro, it’s a slightly larger 5,100 mAh unit with 67W wired charging. Finally, the Note 13 Pro+ features a 5,000 mAh battery capable of 120W fast charging.

The Note 13 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner whereas the Note 13 Pro and 13 Pro Plus both have under-display fingerprint sensors. The standard Note misses out on Stereo speakers, whereas the 13 Pro+ misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 13 Pro has both.

Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro+ Key Specifications Specifications Redmi Note 13 Redmi Note 13 Pro Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Display 6.67-inches FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 1000 nits peak brightness with Gorilla Glass 5 6.67-inches 1.5k 120Hz AMOLED, Dolby Vision, with 1800 nits peak brightness with Gorilla Glass Victus 6.67-inches 1.5k 120Hz AMOLED curved display, Dolby Vision, with 1800 nits peak brightness with Gorilla Glass Victus Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra Cameras 108 MP main and 2 MP Depth sensor. 16 MP shooter for Selfies. 200 MP Wide primary shooter with OIS, 8 MP Ultrawide, and 2 MP Macro. 16 MP shooter for Selfies. 200 MP Wide primary shooter with OIS, 8 MP Ultrawide, and 2 MP Macro. 16 MP shooter for Selfies. Battery and Charging 5000 mAh

33W wired charging 5100 mAh

67W wired charging 5000 mAh

120W wired charging Android / MIUI Version MIUI 14 based on Android 13 MIUI 14 based on Android 13 MIUI 14 based on Android 13 Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 2.0 Type-C, No NFC Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 2.0 Type-C, No NFC Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 2.0 Type-C, NFC Water and Dust Protection IP54 IP54 IP68 RAM/Storage variants 6/128GB, 8/256GB, and 12/256GB 8/128GB, 8/256GB, and 12/256GB 8/256GB, 12/256GB, 12/512GB all UFS 3.1 Audio 3.5mm Jack: Yes

Stereo Speakers: No 3.5mm Jack: Yes

Stereo Speakers: Yes 3.5mm Jack: No

Stereo Speakers: Yes

Redmi Note 13 Series: Pricing and Availability

With the specifications out of the way, let’s look at the price and availability details for the Redmi Note 13 series in India:

Redmi Note 13

6GB+128GB: Rs 18,999

8GB+256GB: Rs 20,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 22,999

Redmi Note 13 Pro

8GB+128GB: Rs 25,999

8GB+256GB: Rs 27,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 29,999

Redmi Note 13 Pro+

8GB+256GB: Rs 31,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 33,999

12GB+512GB: Rs 35,999

All three Note 13 models will be available to buy from January 10 on Xiaomi’s online store and offline stores, but the online e-commerce distribution differs a bit. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and the Note 13 Pro will be sold on Flipkart, while the standard Note 13 will be sold on Amazon. You will be able to avail a flat Rs 2,000 discount on Pro models, while a Rs 1,000 off applies on the Note 13. So, what are your thoughts on this lineup? Let us know in the comments below.