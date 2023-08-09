Realme 11 5G Is Coming To India; Could Be Priced Under Rs 20,000

Realme is all set to introduce the Realme 11 5G device in India which it introduced in China back in May 2023. If you can recall, the Realme Pro and the Realme Pro+ arrived in India back in June 2023. However, there was no word on the launch of the vanilla variant of the device. However, now it looks like Realme is finally ready to bring the 11 5G smartphone to India. Continue reading to know more.

Realme 11 5G India Launch Teased!

In a not-so-obvious X post (formerly tweet), Realme announced the arrival of the Realme 11 5G smartphone in India. From what it looks like, the device will be launched as part of the brand’s 5-year anniversary celebration. The phone has been teased with a circular camera ring, which is one of the signature design elements of the Realme 11 5G series. Although the company has not mentioned the moniker anyway, we believe this is the first of the many teasers for the vanilla Realme 11 5G device. There is no limit to achieving better standards and leap-forward designs for our fans. Be a part of the Double Leap revolution!#DoubleLeapComingSoon #realme5thAnniversary



To jog your memory, the Realme 11 5G has a 6.43-inch 90Hz Full-HD+ AMOLED display, bearing 1000 nits of brightness. Under the hood, the device was launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset accompanied by the Mali-G57 GPU. It offers a dual camera setup with a 64MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front punch-hole is home to an 8MP selfie shooter. Additionally, the device boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Apart from this, a recent 91Mobiles report suggests that the Indian variant of the device will arrive with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to launch in Glory Gold and Glory Black color options.

We expect concrete pieces of evidence to emerge shortly. So, keep an eye on the official social media handle of Realme for more information and you can count on us to bring the latest developments your way as soon as they emerge. So, what do you make of this teaser? Do let us know in the comment section below.

