Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ Launched in India Starting at Rs 25,999

Realme has launched its next mid-range contenders, the Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ in India. After the departure of CEO Madhav Seth, the company has taken a step back in terms of the number of phone launches. If you think the names sound familiar, you’d be right as the Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ are direct competitors to the recently launched Redmi Note 13 Pro and 13 Pro+. Let’s look at everything you need to know about Realme’s latest releases.

Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+: Specs & Features

Both the Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ feature the same 6.7-inch Full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz. The panel also supports a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color space, and up to 950 nits brightness.

As for the performance, the Realme 12 Pro features the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset whereas the 12 Pro+ features the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. The difference between the two is quite significant with the latter performing around 10-15% better than the 6 Gen 1.

Both the Realme 12 Pto and 12 Pro+ feature a 5,000 mAh battery capable of charging at 67W. The battery size remains unchanged compared to its predecessors, but for some reason, the charging speed has been downgraded from 100W on the Realme 11 Pro+.

Given the 4 nm manufacturing process of both the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and 6 Gen 1 and improved efficiency, users should see a significant improvement in the battery life of both models. If you did not know, the Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ featured 6 nm SoCs.

Cameras are the main highlight of both devices, especially the Realme 12 Pro+. The Pro+ features Sony’s flagship IMX890 sensor whereas the regular Pro features IMX882. Both are 50 MP wide-angle shooters. The secondary lens on the Realme 12 Pro+ is a 64MP telephoto periscope lens, also found on the recently released OnePlus 12.

The lens is capable of 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and 120x digital zoom. Realme has also partnered with Qualcomm to improve the overall processing, which it’s calling the “RAW Domain Algorithm.” As for the regular Pro, it comes with a 32MP telephoto periscope lens with 2x optical zoom support. The third camera is common for both, i.e. an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Both the devices come with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out of the box. Realme went over a bunch of new features in the presentation like the flash capsule, a common dock for images that can be used to share them later, and the ability to take an object from the image and copy it to the clipboard.

What the company didn’t go over is the number of updates the 12 series would receive. It’s safe to say that, like the 11 series, the 12 series will receive three major Android OS updates.

On the connectivity front, the phones also come with all the necessary 5G and 4G bands, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port at the bottom for charging.

Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+: Key Specifications

Specifications Realme 12 Pro+ Realme 12 Pro Display 6.7-inches FHD+ 120Hz curved AMOLED with 90.4% screen-to-body ration and 394 ppi density 6.7-inches FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 90.4% screen-to-body ration and 394 ppi density Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Rear Cameras 50 MP wide-angle with OIS and EIS

64 MP 3x Telephoto

8MP ultra-wide 50 MP wide-angle with OIS

32 MP 2x Telephoto

8MP ultra-wide Selfie Camera 32 MP 16 MP Battery and Charging 5,000 mAh

67W wired charging 5,000 mAh

67W wired charging Android Version Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 2.0 Type-C Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 2.0 Type-C Water and Dust Protection IP65 IP65 RAM/Storage variants 8/128GB and 8/256GB UFS 3.1 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB UFS 3.1 Audio 3.5mm Jack: No

Stereo Speakers: Yes 3.5mm Jack: No

Stereo Speakers: Yes Colors Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige, Explorer Red Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige

Pricing and Availability

The pricing of Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ in India is as follows:

Realme 12 Pro

8/128GB: Rs. 25,999

8/256GB: Rs. 26,999

Realme 12 Pro+:

8/128GB: Rs. 29,999

8/256GB: Rs. 31,999

12/256GB: Rs. 33,999

Both phones are available for pre-order starting today via offline stores and online stores (Realme’s official website and Flipkart). The first sale of both 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ starts on February 6 at noon. Users can also avail an additional discount of 2,000 using ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. What are your thoughts on the Realme 12 Pro series? Does it seem better than the Redmi 13 Pro series?