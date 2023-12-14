Realme C67 5G Phone Launched in India at Under Rs 15,000

Realme has introduced the new Realme C67 5G in India. This is the first 5G phone under its affordable C series and comes with attractive features like a 120Hz display, virtual RAM option, and more.

The phone has a sleek design and features a large circular camera hump at the back. There’s a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a punch hole. This can be converted into the Mini Capsule 2.0 to show notifications, charging progress, a description of functional scenarios, and more. The screen also has support for a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio.

Realme C67 5G: Specs and Features

The Realme C67 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also support for Dynamic RAM for an additional 6GB of RAM. It sources its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. This can ensure a 50% charge in about 29 minutes.

On the camera front, Realme’s latest phone includes a 50MP AI primary camera and a 2MP secondary shooter. The selfie shooter stands at 8MP. There are various camera features to check out like the Night Mode, Street Mode, and Portrait mode, among other things.

The smartphone gets SA/NSA 5G with features like the 5G Low Power Smart Hotspot to easily share 5G with others. Additional details include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an IP54 rating. It runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Price and Availability

The Realme C67 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 (4GB+128GB) and Rs 14,999 (6GB+128GB). You can get up to Rs 1,500 off on the phone as bank and coupon offers. The sale will start on December 20 via Flipkart and the company’s website. There will also be an early access sale on December 16.

The Realme C67 5G comes in Sunny Oasis and Dark Purple colors.